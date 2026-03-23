Cyber platformisation: Don't fall into the 'integration debt' trap

Platformisation is having a moment largely because security teams are drowning in integration debt. Not technical debt in the classic sense, but the accumulated cost of keeping dozens of tools, data feeds, dashboards, parsers, connectors, and “just one more” workflow working well enough to pass an audit and, more importantly, survive an incident.

The truth is that integration debt doesn’t just slow you down; it creates blind spots, inconsistent policy, and fragile response paths that fail when they come under pressure.

Why platformisation can be genuinely good When it works, platformisation is an attempt to pay down that debt and buy back coherence. The upside isn’t really the “one dashboard”: that’s cosmetic. The upside is a shared way to answer the questions that matter every day: what’s connected, what is its criticality, what changed, what’s exposed, what’s risky, and what are we going to do about it? Platforms built around continuous asset intelligence, and that must include both managed and unmanaged devices, aim to make that answer consistent across IT, cloud, and the awkward edge cases in operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT) and medical environments. There’s a pragmatic operational benefit here. If the platform can continuously discover and classify devices and assess posture, you reduce the number of times analysts must “reconstruct reality” during triage. That lowers time-to-understand and time-to-contain, and it reduces the chance that one tool’s idea of an asset, or a user, imperceptibly diverges from another’s. There’s also a governance benefit. A platform that can push consistent controls like segmentation, access decisions, and response actions can make zero-trust less like a direction and more like an enforceable operating model.

Why vendors and practitioners are both drifting this way Security categories and corporate silos are collapsing because attacks don’t respect them. Adversaries already treat identity, endpoint, network, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud, and OT as one continuous surface. Platforms are a vendor response to that reality, but they’re also a security practitioner response to headcount limits and the fragility of bespoke integrations. Practitioners are moving toward platformisation because they can’t afford the operational overhead of a security stack that behaves like a class of unruly prodigies. Vendors are moving toward it because customers are demanding fewer moving parts, and because a shared data model is the only way to make cross-domain cyber security workflows reliable at scale. And yes, of course AI is being pulled into this story too, but the best version of it isn’t the one we are served most – a chatbot gimmick. It’s about reducing cognitive load: organising work by role and priority, surfacing what changed and why it matters, and keeping humans in control of the action The Computer Weekly Security Think Tank on platformisation Stephen McDermid, Okta: Open cyber standards key to cross-platform integration.

Aditya K Sood, Aryaka: Platformisation without illusion: Separating integration from theatre.

Martin Riley, Bridewell Consulting: Strong security balances consolidation and best-of-breed capabilities.

Vaibhav Dutta, Tata Communications: How CISOs can build a truly unified and resilient security platform.

Joe Mayhew and Ahmed Tikail, PA Consulting: Beyond integration theatre: Building stronger cyber platforms.

Integration debt doesn’t always disappear, sometimes it moves A platform can reduce integration debt, but it can also relocate it – into the platform’s control plane, its data model, and its ecosystem of integrations. This is where the distinction between real integration and integration theatre matters. Your best test is an operational one: does the platform remove work, or repackage work? In a true platform, look for continuous asset intelligence rather than periodic inventory. That means dynamic discovery and classification that keeps pace with churn, and posture assessment that stays current as devices and configurations change. Then watch what happens when something changes at speed. A new device appears on a sensitive segment, an exposed service is detected, security posture drops. In the “integration theatre” version of this, three tools alert, two dashboards disagree about what the thing even is, and the outcome is a ticket that sits in a queue while someone works out which button to click. In the integrated version, the entire chain is presented as a single incident, a single coherent narrative stitched from shared context (asset identity, posture, exposure, behaviour), with a recommended mitigation workflow ready to run - or an automated response executed within clearly defined guardrails. If the flow breaks into manual steps, the integration debt hasn’t gone away; it just looks prettier. Finally, pay attention to an ecosystem strategy that doesn’t require ripping out everything you already own. Extensibility is an asset when it’s built-in from the ground up: supported integrations, reusable modules, open application programming interfaces (APIs), and a clear way to push device/user/network context into the rest of your stack and drive workflows across third-party tools.