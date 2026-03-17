Beyond integration theatre: Building stronger cyber platforms

Modern chief information security officers (CISOs) face a threat landscape defined by distributed systems, volatile supply chains, and expanding attack surfaces. Platform consolidation is often used to reduce complexity, yet only architectures with deep integration across data, control, and identity planes achieve the intended security benefits. This makes the integration layer a dominant source of enterprise risk.

While unified security platforms promise simplicity, attackers are increasingly bypassing core systems and exploiting the connections between them: API links, OAuth tokens, third‑party apps, and automation workflows. These integrations quietly expand the enterprise trust boundary and introduce new single points of failure. Over‑privileged tokens, undocumented workflows, vulnerable open/closed source components, and fragmented ownership make it possible for attackers to authenticate themselves through trusted integrations rather than breach the platform directly.

All this means that this integrated layer, not the platform itself, is the new enterprise perimeter, meaning CISOs must govern delegated trust with the same rigour as they do for core systems. When converging multiple solutions they must mitigate the inherent security risks that come with single‑point‑of‑failure systems through architectural redundancy and modularity and ensure true integration.

Demand evidence of true integration, not integration theatre There are several factors that distinguish a true platform from integration theatre. Scrutinising these will show where vendors are using marketing to obscure a lack of genuine integration: Data: A platform should decouple the data plane from the control plane. At the data layer, it should allow for a single data lake that all security logs feed into and all solutions read from simultaneously. Aggregated data can then be correlated to deliver full visibility across systems and detect sophisticated multi‑stage attacks instead of having multiple databases connected via APIs and sync actions. Policy orchestration: Policies should be written once, be consistent and propagated across the stack, from endpoints and email to firewalls and intrusion detection systems (IDS), without the need to deploy them through different user interfaces (UIs). Identity and authorisation: All platform components should integrate through a common identity broker, using a central policy orchestrator to enforce both Role‑Based and Attribute‑Based Access Control consistently across the environment. Multiple logins, inconsistent roles, or fragmented identity experiences are strong indicators of integration theatre rather than true unification. Interoperability: Integration theatre provides a collection of black boxes with no meaningful influence on each other. Unified solutions, on the other hand, work together and do not just coexist. They use telemetry to provide context and build a complete attack‑path picture, offering seamless connectivity to edge devices and third parties, such as Microsoft Defender’s 57 API connectors or Cisco’s 100+ third‑party integrations. The Computer Weekly Security Think Tank on platformisation Stephen McDermid, Okta: Open cyber standards key to cross-platform integration.

Aditya K Sood, Aryaka: Platformisation without illusion: Separating integration from theatre.

Martin Riley, Bridewell Consulting: Strong security balances consolidation and best-of-breed capabilities.

Vaibhav Dutta, Tata Communications: How CISOs can build a truly unified and resilient security platform.

Architect for resilience, not dependency Vendor consolidation can simplify environments but also create monocultures and single points of failure. To avoid over‑reliance on any one platform, organisations should adopt a cyber security mesh architecture. This is a central policy source with distributed enforcement across global locations, ensuring that critical controls remain functional even if the core platform fails. Pairing the platform with best‑of‑breed niche tools preserves flexibility and reduces vendor lock‑in. The Q3 2025 Forrester Zero Trust Landscape reinforces the view that zero-trust has to be an overall strategy, not a single product. This can then build higher resilience, greater architectural flexibility, and a reduced likelihood that systemic platform failure will lead to business disruption.