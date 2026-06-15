Fujitsu exits hardware business in ASEAN in IT consulting move

For a while now, Japanese technology giant Fujitsu was synonymous with the blinking lights of server rooms, building the physical architecture that powered global business. Today, the 90-year-old behemoth is turning its back on the Unix and mainframe hardware that made it famous.

In a move that was formalised about two years ago but only set in motion in ASEAN in April 2026, Fujitsu is winding down its legacy infrastructure business and setting its sights on the lucrative, though increasingly chaotic, world of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology consulting.

In an interview with Computer Weekly, Alfee Lee, Fujitsu’s vice-president and head of international business for Singapore and Thailand, said the transition is a direct response to the changing demands on CIOs, who are now expected to drive top-line revenue and integrate AI into daily operations, beyond keeping the lights on.

“Pre-Covid, CIOs were very focused on resilient operations. Today, no customer comes to me to say, ‘How do I run stable IT operations?’” said Lee. “Today, it’s more about, ‘How do I support my business requirements?’ The conversation has shifted, and that’s one reason why we are transitioning.”

Fujitsu’s departure from hardware might seem to go against the grain amid the growing build-out of AI infrastructure, but Lee argued that the infrastructure space has become very crowded.

“We’re not only competing against the global systems integrators; there are also a lot of local integrators we need to consider. We don’t think that this is the ground that we want to compete on anymore,” he said.

By exiting hardware, Fujitsu can also pitch itself as a supplier-neutral adviser. Rather than promoting its own offerings, the company’s intellectual property makes up only 3–5% of what it delivers to clients. For the rest, it relies on partners such as Microsoft, ServiceNow, SAP, and Palantir.

Fujitsu has also started to diversify its customer base. Japanese-affiliated companies now account for just 20% of its business in Singapore, compared with 70% in Thailand which has a strong automative industry that has long been dominated by Japanese car makers.