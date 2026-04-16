How the AI boom is reshaping tech cost management

For years, companies have been adopting financial operations (FinOps) practices to manage and optimise their cloud computing expenses. However, the growing adoption of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is rewriting the rules of technology budgeting.

According to the FinOps Foundation’s 2026 State of FinOps report, an overwhelming 98% of global FinOps practitioners are now tasked with managing AI spend, an increase from just 31% in 2024. Furthermore, AI cost management has become the single most sought-after skill set for technology finance teams this year.

“It’s still fairly early days with AI adoption. Most organisations are in the proof-of-concept phase, figuring things out,” said Matt Pinter, Asia-Pacific field chief technology officer at Apptio, an IBM company specialising in software for technology cost management.

AI pricing can vary based on the types of services and deployment models. For off-the-shelf tools such as ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini, the primary billing metric is the token, a fundamental unit of data processed by the AI.

“That seems to be what the industry has standardised on. Tokens are the main billing mechanism,” Pinter said. As a result, optimising queries to reduce token usage is becoming one of the most effective ways to control AI costs.

Against this backdrop, companies are beginning to treat tokens like a corporate currency. Some organisations are exploring tokenomics, giving developers a monthly allowance of tokens for coding and code reviews.

“You give somebody a budget of tokens and say, ‘Here’s what you have to do your job.’ They then figure out how to get their work done within the allocated budget,” Pinter said. “You can see that mindset shift starting to happen, where engineers are saying, ‘I want to make sure I’m using it responsibly.’”

The focus on developers reflects the growing trend of shifting left in FinOps, where costs are optimised through mechanisms such as committed usage discounts and right-sized instances earlier in the software development lifecycle before a workload reaches production.

According to the FinOps Foundation, FinOps teams have also started to engage with platform engineering and enterprise architecture teams, building pricing calculators and offering pre-deployment guidance.

The hidden costs of homegrown AI While off-the-shelf AI services offer convenience, building homegrown AI can be significantly more expensive. It requires securing highly coveted graphics processing units (GPUs) in the datacentre or the cloud, and addressing what Pinter calls “the hidden cost of AI”. “It gets a lot more complex because now you’re talking about the infrastructure to support homegrown AI solutions,” he said. “If they are in the datacentre, then you need to consider the electricity costs to power these systems.” Increasingly, the environmental footprint of AI is tying FinOps to GreenOps, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region where new climate laws mandate companies to measure and reduce carbon emissions. By optimising cloud usage, organisations can simultaneously lower their bills and carbon footprints. Beyond public cloud services, nearly half of FinOps teams are actively managing physical datacentre costs to capture the full footprint of AI computing demands, according to the FinOps Foundation report. These teams are also working with environmental, social and governance (ESG) teams on sustainability initiatives.