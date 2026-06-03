Fujitsu staff apply for voluntary redundancy in droves as morale plummets

Fujitsu has received more applications to its voluntary redundancy scheme than it was looking for.

In April, the troubled supplier told staff that compulsory redundancies “may need” to be introduced if voluntary redundancies fall short of its target.

But according to the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union, the voluntary exit scheme offered by Fujitsu as part of its plan to reduce headcount by 10% has exceeded the 425 applications it sought, with 470 staff volunteering for the scheme.

The planned cuts will impact staff across the business, with UK delivery seeing the biggest hit, where 270 roles are set to be made redundant. The Japanese IT giant plans to reduce staff in its UK enabling functions by 75, and sales enablement will see 20 roles disappear. Its public and private sector businesses are also seeking cuts.

It is not known how many of the voluntary applications will be approved, and Fujitsu had not responded to questions from Computer Weekly when this article was published.