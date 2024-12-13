Post Office scandal 2024 – part 3: Fujitsu’s 12-month fall from grace

Fujitsu has always been at the centre of the Horizon scandal, but until ITV’s dramatisation of the subpostmasters’ plight forced the IT giant into the spotlight, it largely avoided blame.

Things changed when the public became aware of what had unfolded over the past 25 years and Fujitsu had to face the music. It’s European boss, Paul Patterson, made appearances in front of MPs and the statutory public inquiry, where he apologised and made promises, claiming these to be its “moral obligation”.

Fujitsu has remained in the shadows of the scandal for over 20 years, but things escalated quickly for the Japanese supplier, which up until this year had refused to comment about the scandal.

Its UK operation has been hit, staff are unhappy and there remain big questions about how the supplier can contribute to the financial redress of subpostmasters.

Here are 10 Computer Weekly articles about Fujitsu in a year its bosses would like to forget.

2. How Fujitsu became a central part of the Post Office scandal As a TV drama brings the Post Office scandal to a wider audience, Computer Weekly examines the troubled history behind Fujitsu’s role.

5. Fujitsu snubbed on private sector deal with Centrica due to Post Office scandal backlash It is not just Fujitsu’s public sector business that is facing challenges as fears for its own reputation saw the board of private sector Centrica block deal with supplier.

6. Fujitsu to cut UK jobs as Post Office scandal fallout hits sales Fujitsu is cutting about 100 jobs in the UK as the fallout from its central role in the Post Office scandal hits its sales pipeline in the UK, with staff fearful of more to come.

8. Post Office and Fujitsu malevolence and incompetence means huge final taxpayers’ bill The human tragedy caused by the Post Office Horizon scandal cannot be measured, but the total financial cost will be well beyond the £1bn set aside by the government for the financial redress for the scandal’s many victims. The government and Fujitsu are set for negotiations.