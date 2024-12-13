dvoevnore - stock.adobe.com
Post Office scandal 2024 – part 3: Fujitsu’s 12-month fall from grace
After years of refusing to comment, Fujitsu was unable to continue hiding from its role in the Post Office Horizon IT scandal as politicians and a public inquiry demanded answers
Fujitsu has always been at the centre of the Horizon scandal, but until ITV’s dramatisation of the subpostmasters’ plight forced the IT giant into the spotlight, it largely avoided blame.
Things changed when the public became aware of what had unfolded over the past 25 years and Fujitsu had to face the music. It’s European boss, Paul Patterson, made appearances in front of MPs and the statutory public inquiry, where he apologised and made promises, claiming these to be its “moral obligation”.
Fujitsu has remained in the shadows of the scandal for over 20 years, but things escalated quickly for the Japanese supplier, which up until this year had refused to comment about the scandal.
Its UK operation has been hit, staff are unhappy and there remain big questions about how the supplier can contribute to the financial redress of subpostmasters.
Here are 10 Computer Weekly articles about Fujitsu in a year its bosses would like to forget.
1. Anger sparked by TV drama forces Fujitsu to put public sector contract bidding on hold
Under-fire Fujitsu puts bidding for UK public sector contracts on hold and confirms it will contribute to the financial redress for subpostmasters who suffered as a result of errors in its software.
2. How Fujitsu became a central part of the Post Office scandal
As a TV drama brings the Post Office scandal to a wider audience, Computer Weekly examines the troubled history behind Fujitsu’s role.
3. Fujitsu to finally face blame for its part in Post Office Horizon scandal
Fujitsu’s part in causing the extreme suffering of subpostmasters is investigated at a statutory public inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal.
4. Fujitsu staff instructed how to bid for government contracts during self-imposed ban
A Fujitsu leak reveals staff were given a flow diagram instructing them how to bid for government contracts during the IT supplier’s self-imposed ban.
5. Fujitsu snubbed on private sector deal with Centrica due to Post Office scandal backlash
It is not just Fujitsu’s public sector business that is facing challenges as fears for its own reputation saw the board of private sector Centrica block deal with supplier.
6. Fujitsu to cut UK jobs as Post Office scandal fallout hits sales
Fujitsu is cutting about 100 jobs in the UK as the fallout from its central role in the Post Office scandal hits its sales pipeline in the UK, with staff fearful of more to come.
7. Post Office and Fujitsu had tense relationship, but were joined at hip when protecting their brands
Statutory Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry hears how the Post Office’s relationship with IT supplier Fujitsu was “tense” in 2010 amid problematic Horizon online roll-out, a theme over the 25-year relationship between the two organisations.
8. Post Office and Fujitsu malevolence and incompetence means huge final taxpayers’ bill
The human tragedy caused by the Post Office Horizon scandal cannot be measured, but the total financial cost will be well beyond the £1bn set aside by the government for the financial redress for the scandal’s many victims. The government and Fujitsu are set for negotiations.
9. Fujitsu’s charity boss made redundant while Post Office scandal victims await support
At a time when it could give something back to Post Office Horizon victims persecuted as a result of its faulty software, Fujitsu makes UK charity boss redundant and changes the way it gives to charity. The move is seen as a step towards reducing its charitable donations.
10. Post Office scandal not caused by software errors, says combative Fujitsu boss
During a sometimes heated appearance at the public inquiry, Fujitsu’s European boss, Paul Patterson, said the public inquiry has shed light on who is to blame for the scandal, in what seemed like an opening bargaining position for the supplier set for negotiations with the government over its contribution towards financial redress for scandal victims.
Also read:
Part 1: Post Office scandal in 2024: A year in the mainstream
Read more on IT suppliers
-
Post Office scandal in 2024 – part 1: A year in the mainstream
-
Fujitsu’s charity boss made redundant while Post Office scandal victims await support
-
Fujitsu boss to face tough reappearance at Post Office inquiry, following inaction and sidestepping
-
Fujitsu accused of ‘paying lip service’ to Post Office scandal victims