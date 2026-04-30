Inseego to acquire Nokia fixed wireless access business

Nokia has entered into an agreement in which provider of cloud-first wireless edge solutions provider Inseego will acquire its fixed wireless access (FWA) CPE business, with the two companies stating that this is a clear indication as to how the wireless broadband market has shifted, with artificial intelligence (AI) reshaping how networks are being built and delivered.

Inseego has the stated mission of “unifying the enterprise wireless edge” by integrating all cellular connectivity solutions into one high-performance, cloud-managed portfolio engineered to power all enterprise operations.

It offers “enterprise-grade” 5G, using its FX series routers for rapid deployments, FW series CPEs for rural reach and MiFi hotspots for mobile workforces. It unifies edge solutions with Inseego Connect and Inseego Subscribe to provide what is regarded as the necessary centralised management and automated lifecycle control needed to monitor and scale networks.

The deal is seen by the two firms as strengthening Inseego’s position as a global wireless broadband leader, with a broader portfolio spanning fixed wireless, mobile broadband and cloud-managed connectivity for consumer and business markets. In addition, it is expected to approximately double the company’s revenue and give it a global footprint.

Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions of the deal, expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, Nokia will become a shareholder in Inseego with approximately an 11% equity stake based on current capitalisation, including both the consideration for the acquisition of the FWA business and an additional investment in Inseego by Nokia.

Nokia added that the agreement reflects its strategic shift to simplify its operational model and focus its portfolio on the infrastructure that powers the AI supercycle and AI-driven transformation of networks.

Following the acquisition, the two companies will continue to work together on joint go-to-market initiatives in 6G and wireless edge, utilising Nokia’s network expertise with Inseego’s focus on the wireless edge to accelerate growth for the FWA unit and provide continuity for customers.

The transaction includes plans for joint go-to-market initiatives between the two companies in 6G and wireless edge to capture the opportunities in AI and further advance the FWA business. The collaboration will also explore joint innovation and carrier 5G monetisation opportunities, as well as consumer and enterprise growth opportunities at the wireless edge. These efforts are expected to support and drive customer continuity, future revenue growth and technology leadership at the wireless edge.

Under the agreement, at the closing of the transaction, Nokia will receive approximately a 7% equity stake in Inseego in the form of common stock and warrants, representing a value of US$20m. At the close of the agreement, Nokia will make an additional $10m investment in Inseego in the form of common stock and warrants to further strengthen the commercial collaboration, which will bring its total ownership interest to approximately 11%.

Inseego CEO Juho Sarvikas described the agreement as representing a transformative step for the company. “It expands our scale, broadens our portfolio and positions us as a global leader in wireless broadband across consumer and business markets,” he said.

“Just as importantly, it creates strong collaboration opportunities with Nokia at the wireless edge, where AI-driven workloads, cloud connectivity and next-generation networks are increasingly coming together. We are excited to work with Nokia to deliver continuity for both customers and employees today and drive even greater value together.”

Konstanty Owczarek, chief corporate development officer at Nokia, added: “Inseego is the right strategic partner for this business and for Nokia’s customers. The agreement reflects Nokia’s strategic shift to simplify its operational model and focus its portfolio on the infrastructure that powers the AI supercycle and AI-driven transformation of networks.

“This transaction provides robust continuity for customers and strong collaboration opportunities that bring together Nokia’s network leadership with Inseego’s focused expertise at the wireless edge. We believe this positions the business for continued innovation, broader market opportunity and long-term growth.”