Talabat Kitchens combines AI, data and partnerships to scale in MENA

As food delivery continues to reshape the restaurant industry across the Middle East, cloud kitchens have emerged as a powerful growth engine for restaurant brands seeking expansion without the costs associated with traditional bricks and mortar outlets.

For Talabat, one of the region’s largest food delivery and quick commerce platforms, cloud kitchens are not simply additional real estate, they are data-driven growth hubs powered by artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics and operational technology.

Unlike some cloud kitchen providers that own and operate restaurant concepts themselves, Talabat Kitchens has built its model around empowering restaurant partners. “Our model allows restaurant brands to retain full ownership of their recipes, kitchen teams and food quality standards, while we provide the infrastructure, technology and logistics that enable them to expand efficiently,” says Awais Malik, general manager of Kitchens MENA at Talabat.

The approach significantly lowers barriers to growth. According to Malik, restaurant partners can expand into new delivery zones at 70% to 90% lower cost than opening traditional dine-in locations. Since launching its first facility in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, in 2020, Talabat Kitchens has expanded to more than 30 hubs across the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan, supporting over 1,000 restaurant partners through more than 500 kitchen stalls.

At the centre of this expansion strategy sits Pepper, Talabat’s proprietary technology platform. Pepper serves as the intelligence layer that connects restaurant partners, kitchen operations and delivery logistics in real time. The platform performs multiple functions, including demand forecasting, location analysis, delivery optimisation and operational performance monitoring.

“Pepper synchronises the entire customer journey, from order placement through food preparation and delivery,” says Malik. “This gives our partners greater visibility and helps reduce inefficiencies across the operation.”

The results have been tangible, Talabat reports that Pepper has contributed to delivery time improvements of 9% in the UAE, 13% in Bahrain and 4% in Qatar. Beyond operational efficiency, the platform provides restaurant partners with detailed business intelligence. Through predictive analytics, partners can better understand demand patterns, identify popular menu items and optimise inventory, staffing and pricing strategies.

“The ability to anticipate demand and prepare accordingly is becoming increasingly important for restaurants operating in highly competitive delivery markets,” says Malik.

Data-driven decisions shape expansion plans Choosing where to build a new cloud kitchen is no longer a matter of intuition or demographic assumptions. Talabat relies heavily on predictive analytics to identify optimal locations for expansion across the Middle East. “Our model allows restaurant brands to retain full ownership of their recipes, kitchen teams and food quality standards, while we provide the infrastructure, technology and logistics that enable them to expand efficiently” Awais Malik, Talabat The company analyses factors including demand density, cuisine gaps, purchasing behaviour, delivery times, kitchen utilisation rates, rider wait times and long-term unit economics. By combining these datasets, Pepper identifies underserved neighbourhoods and matches restaurant concepts to areas where demand is likely to be strongest. “We use technology to understand not only where customers are ordering from today, but where future demand is likely to emerge,” Malik explains. This approach has helped Talabat develop a strategic network that currently provides access to approximately 95% of UAE customers within a 20-minute drive. While restaurant brands maintain ownership of their food preparation processes, Talabat has established technology-enabled oversight mechanisms to help ensure consistency and compliance across its facilities. On the other hand, Pepper continuously monitors kitchen performance metrics such as preparation times, workflow efficiency and dispatch coordination, enabling operators to quickly identify bottlenecks or operational anomalies before they impact customer experience. “Technology gives us real-time visibility into operational performance while allowing restaurant partners to preserve the authenticity of their brands,” says Malik.