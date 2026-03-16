C-suite execs flag core nature of edge AI to business strategy
Research from edge computing provider observes enterprise edge AI is now an intrinsic part of core business infrastructure, driven by rapid uptake of agentic operations
Adoption of enterprise edge artificial intelligence (AI) has been on a sharp upward trajectory for some time, but research from Zededa has shown it has crossed an inflection point, shifting from IT experimentation to core business infrastructure.
The 2026 edge AI survey from the edge orchestration provider was conducted by Censuswide on 20-26 February 2026, taking the opinions of 600 IT and operational business leaders, including CIOs, chief technology officers, chief operating officers and vice-presidents of IT, operations, manufacturing and digital transformation across the US and Germany.
The key topline finding was that edge AI is strategically embedded in core IT and infrastructure spending across industries, beyond experimentation and into sustained operational investment.
As many as 83% of C-suite and IT executive respondents regard edge AI as central to their core business strategy. Nearly half (45%) of the businesses surveyed were already running deployments in active production, and funding was increasingly coming from core IT budgets rather than innovation pilots.
Enterprises were also already seeing real returns from edge AI, and the study revealed how investment patterns were reflecting this. Half of respondents measure or plan to measure edge AI initiatives through operational efficiency gains, followed by cost reduction (45%), and safety and risk reduction (42%). Three in 10 businesses are now allocating edge AI spending through IT and infrastructure budgets, compared with 18% from innovation or pilot programmes.
Operational efficiency gains are the top success metric, shifting core IT budgets to edge AI investments.
“Edge AI has officially crossed the threshold from experimentation to essential infrastructure,” said Zededa CEO and founder Said Ouissal. “What we’re seeing is a clear signal that enterprises understand that AI must operate where data is generated. The next phase isn’t about proving value, it’s about scaling it across distributed environments and bringing agentic-powered intelligence where it matters most for these enterprises, at the edge.”
Agentic operations at the edge
Another trend – described as an “unmistakable signal” – from the survey, was how quickly enterprises were moving towards agentic operations at the edge, as industries shifted from reactive monitoring towards systems that can coordinate actions and adapt in real time at the point of operation.
Half of the survey indicated that they were already researching edge AI agents that can manage goals autonomously, rather than simply process inputs. Some 21% are piloting edge agents that autonomously execute multi-step tasks, and 15% have deployed autonomous edge agents in production with minimal human intervention. A huge 86% of enterprises with active edge AI deployments were pursuing agentic edge capabilities, from research to production. Some 47% of businesses were adopting hybrid cloud-edge architectures as inference moves to the edge.
Enterprises were increasingly distributing AI workloads across cloud and edge environments, with 47% reporting a hybrid cloud-edge architecture. While training remains largely centralised, inference is shifting to the edge as organisations seek faster decision-making closer to the point of operation. Only 24% of respondents said that they relied primarily on centralised cloud or datacentre infrastructure, a sign that the gravity of AI execution is shifting to the edge.
Other key AI functions leading enterprise edge AI deployments currently in production included customer experience optimisation (45%) and computer vision (45%), followed closely by real-time monitoring and anomaly detection (41%), energy optimisation (40%) and predictive maintenance (38%).
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Zededa noted that the breadth of production deployments across both customer-facing and operational use cases highlighted in the 2026 survey marked a significant advance on its previous study, when 30% of CIOs reported fully deploying edge AI.
Yet despite the repaid scale of edge AI deployments, the survey also indicated a number of central challenges for businesses. Operational complexity is emerging as the top concern – in particular, integration with existing systems leads the list of barriers at 34%, followed by security and governance concerns (32%) and lack of internal expertise (31%).
Security worries were said to be “particularly acute” in distributed environments, where organisations had to manage data sovereignty across endpoints, ensure model integrity outside the datacentre and maintain consistent access controls across heterogeneous hardware. Overall, 41% of organisations with active deployments describe managing AI workloads across distributed environments as challenging, with US enterprises reporting greater difficulty than their German counterparts in this regard.
“The journey to edge AI adoption is unfolding in deliberate stages,” said Ouissal. “Enterprises first deployed AI at the edge to solve specific operational challenges such as quality inspection, predictive maintenance and real-time anomaly detection. Then they built hybrid architectures to orchestrate workloads intelligently across cloud and edge environments. Now, we’re entering the most consequential phase yet: exploring what genuine autonomy at the edge can unlock.”