C-suite execs flag core nature of edge AI to business strategy

Adoption of enterprise edge artificial intelligence (AI) has been on a sharp upward trajectory for some time, but research from Zededa has shown it has crossed an inflection point, shifting from IT experimentation to core business infrastructure.

The 2026 edge AI survey from the edge orchestration provider was conducted by Censuswide on 20-26 February 2026, taking the opinions of 600 IT and operational business leaders, including CIOs, chief technology officers, chief operating officers and vice-presidents of IT, operations, manufacturing and digital transformation across the US and Germany.

The key topline finding was that edge AI is strategically embedded in core IT and infrastructure spending across industries, beyond experimentation and into sustained operational investment.

As many as 83% of C-suite and IT executive respondents regard edge AI as central to their core business strategy. Nearly half (45%) of the businesses surveyed were already running deployments in active production, and funding was increasingly coming from core IT budgets rather than innovation pilots.

Enterprises were also already seeing real returns from edge AI, and the study revealed how investment patterns were reflecting this. Half of respondents measure or plan to measure edge AI initiatives through operational efficiency gains, followed by cost reduction (45%), and safety and risk reduction (42%). Three in 10 businesses are now allocating edge AI spending through IT and infrastructure budgets, compared with 18% from innovation or pilot programmes.

Operational efficiency gains are the top success metric, shifting core IT budgets to edge AI investments.

“Edge AI has officially crossed the threshold from experimentation to essential infrastructure,” said Zededa CEO and founder Said Ouissal. “What we’re seeing is a clear signal that enterprises understand that AI must operate where data is generated. The next phase isn’t about proving value, it’s about scaling it across distributed environments and bringing agentic-powered intelligence where it matters most for these enterprises, at the edge.”