Artificial intelligence powers Egypt’s USD 27bn city project

Egypt is doubling down on large-scale, technology-driven urban development, with the announcement of The Spine, a USD 27bn mixed-use city to be built by Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG). According to Reuters, the project will span approximately 2.4 million m2 and be developed in partnership with the National Bank of Egypt, positioning it as one of the most ambitious urban investments in the region.

Framed as a Special Investment Zone integrated with TMG’s Madinaty development, The Spine is expected to combine residential, commercial, hospitality and entertainment spaces within a single continuous environment. But beyond its scale, the project stands out for its ambition to function as an AI-powered smart city from the ground up.

At roughly 1.4 trillion Egyptian pounds in investment, the development is projected to generate approximately 818 billion Egyptian pounds in tax revenues over time and create more than 55,000 direct jobs, alongside hundreds of thousands of indirect roles, according to Reuters.

AI infrastructure at city scale Unlike earlier smart city initiatives that retrofitted digital layers onto existing infrastructure, The Spine is being designed as a fully integrated digital-physical system. Mohamed Hamed, chief technology information officer in Egypt, describes a deeply embedded AI architecture underpinning city operations. At its core is a city-wide digital twin powered by real-time geospatial simulation technologies such as Nvidia Omniverse and Cesium, enabling continuous modelling of traffic, utilities and emergency scenarios. “The twin ingests live IoT data and runs ‘what if’ scenarios, such as a concert letting out during a storm, allowing predictive, rather than reactive, city management,” Hamed said. This capability is supported by a distributed edge computing model comprising five edge data centres and more than 200 micro-edge nodes that handle low-latency AI workloads. The infrastructure is designed to process millions of real-time events per second, using streaming platforms such as Apache Kafka and federated data architectures to avoid central bottlenecks. AI agents will operate within a federated multi-agent system. These agents use reinforcement learning to dynamically allocate resources, enabling scenarios such as prioritising emergency vehicles through adaptive traffic control. A notable aspect of the architecture is its privacy-by-design approach. Rather than centralising sensitive data, edge AI processes inputs locally, ensuring that raw video or personal data does not leave devices. At the same time, predictive maintenance systems aim to improve infrastructure resilience. Using fibre-optic sensing and AI models such as temporal convolutional networks, the system can detect structural stress or pipeline issues up to two weeks in advance, triggering automated maintenance workflows involving drones and robotic units. Energy management is another key focus. Reinforcement learning models will orchestrate microgrids integrating solar energy, battery storage and vehicle-to-grid systems, optimising consumption and enabling participation in local energy markets.

Designing for scale The Spine is expected to grow from an initial population of 30,000 to around 180,000 residents, requiring a scalable digital architecture. Rather than relying on centralised systems, the city will be divided into districts, each operating semi-independently with local AI agents. This “zone-based sharding” approach reduces computational complexity and allows incremental scaling. Federated learning will also play a critical role, enabling AI models to be trained locally within districts while sharing only encrypted updates. This reduces data transfer requirements and addresses data sovereignty concerns as volumes scale to an estimated 2 petabytes annually. Beyond infrastructure, The Spine is designed as an economic platform. Hamed outlined the use of a “digital economic twin” that models tax revenues and job creation in real time, using agent-based simulations and machine learning to optimise tenant mix and commercial activity. Digital platforms will underpin this strategy. A unified investor and tenant portal will automate licensing and site selection, while a data marketplace will enable businesses to access anonymised insights into mobility, energy use and consumer behaviour. Meanwhile, a venture studio will provide startups with access to APIs, AI compute resources and regulatory sandboxes. This integrated approach aims to move beyond static urban planning. “We don’t just report revenues, we actively optimise the tenant mix,” Hamed said, highlighting how AI could dynamically reshape land use to maximise economic output.