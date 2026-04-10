Moscow champions digital sovereignty and AI-driven city management

In Moscow, artificial intelligence (AI) has transcended its science fiction origins to become the backbone of urban management, provided the city retains sovereignty over its technology capabilities.

Speaking at a fireside chat at Gitex AI Asia 2026 in Singapore, Sergey Cheremin, minister of the government of Moscow and head of the department for external economic and international relations, outlined the Russian capital’s use of AI across public services, while cautioning against over-reliance on foreign technology vendors.

Managing a metropolis of 15 million people with a GDP exceeding $450bn demands an efficient digital ecosystem, Cheremin noted. Today, the city implements AI in over 130 programmes, spanning traffic control, healthcare, education, waste management, and construction.

“AI for us is not science fiction or about The Matrix,” he told the audience, referring to 1999 movie that predicted a world dominated by AI. “It’s really online management of all municipalities.”

But as governments around the world race to build their computing capacities, Cheremin stressed that true security will only come from having true digital sovereignty.

“For big megacities like Moscow, it’s very important to provide security for your infrastructure, and you cannot be dependent on a few companies or technical solutions,” he said. “You cannot allow the vendors to dictate how you are going to manage the city.”

To mitigate these risks and protect against cyber attacks that could trigger catastrophic electricity blackouts or system failures, Cheremin said all strategic and sensitive technologies for Moscow are developed in-house by expert IT teams. “It’s not good to be isolated, but it’s also important to be sovereign so you’re not dependent on anyone,” he added.