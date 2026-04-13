India’s push for sovereign AI to lift Asia’s tech ecosystem

India’s efforts to shore up its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure will bolster, rather than cannibalise, established Southeast Asian tech hubs like Singapore and Malaysia, according to industry leaders from the subcontinent.

Speaking at the Gitex AI Asia 2026 conference in Singapore, tech executives at the forefront of India’s AI infrastructure boom outlined how the country’s massive scale will serve as a testing ground for the broader Asian market.

Sunil Gupta, co-founder and chief executive of Indian datacentre giant Yotta Data Services, and Jay Chandan, chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology, a UK-based supplier of AI-powered smart city applications, recently inked a landmark agreement to deploy thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs) across India.

During a fireside chat, the two leaders discussed the details of the rollout, driven by New Delhi’s push to build sovereign AI capabilities to protect national data and cater to domestic needs.

With a population of 1.4 billion, including a billion smartphone users connected to the internet, India currently accounts for over half of the world’s digital payment transactions. This has led to an increased demand for processing and storing data within the country's borders.

And with the growing adoption of AI in recent years, users are now worried about what will happen to their data, Gupta said, particularly in terms of privacy and security concerns regarding how their information is used and managed by AI systems.

“People want sovereign AI and sovereign models trained on sovereign data. That’s a huge wave in India right now, supported fully by the government,” Gupta noted.

Through the state-backed IndiaAI Mission, the Indian government is heavily subsidising computing costs, paying infrastructure providers to allocate GPUs to local model builders, researchers, and academia.

“We’re looking at about 5,000 GPU cards to be deployed for our AI workloads in the first six months,” said Chandan, adding that the partnership aims to eventually scale up to 36,000 GPUs.

Under the agreement, Gorilla will provide the GPU infrastructure, while Yotta will operate the GPUs at its Navi Mumbai datacentre to deliver AI compute services, including GPU clusters, bare-metal GPUs, AI lab workstations and AI model endpoints to enterprises and government customers.