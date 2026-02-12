Urban digital twins – missing pieces and emerging divides

Digital twins – virtual representations of environments and dynamics of interest – can address a wide range of decision-making needs and opportunities, and expectations for the technology and related applications are high.

A study from Fortune Business Insights projects the market to grow from $24bn in 2025 to more than $250bn in 2032. Digital twins can support research, planning and operations across a wide range of application areas, such as biological systems, machines and infrastructures, industrial operations, communities and cities, and even simulations of global and geopolitical dynamics. Recent discussions have centred on their use for robotics and robotics management.

The versatility of digital twins is substantial, but hurdles exist that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Some dynamics are not fully captured, while other dynamics are difficult to address comprehensively. In some cases, artificial intelligence (AI) can reduce existing limitations, but use of AI can create its own problematic issues.

Injecting human behaviour Machines and equipment can be modelled according to physical formulas and accumulated sensor data that capture real-time and real-world behaviour. The same is true for electricity and water networks, for example. These systems are complicated but can be modelled in theory. Complicated systems behave in predictable ways. Complex systems, in contrast, will behave differently each time, in part because of human behaviour that can change according to many influences. Most digital twins tend to omit human behaviour, while others treat human behaviour as predictable placeholders – in a way, they mechanise human behaviour. But human behaviour and interactions are of crucial importance in simulating dynamics for digital twins for cities and urban environments – after all, that’s what cities and communities are ultimately created for. Farzin Lotfi-Jam, assistant professor at Cornell University’s College of Architecture, studies the use of technologies to govern cities. He is the director of Cornell University’s Realtime Urbanism Lab, which “investigates the impacts of new technologies that virtualise cities and populations”. He says: “The global proliferation of urban digital twin models compels a research agenda that investigates the intertwined social, political and technical dimensions of their development, from design to use in planning and governance. In each of these digital twinning concepts is a concept of what a city is. I noticed, looking at all of these, that there’s no people anywhere in any of these concepts.” A research field far removed from Lotfi-Jam interests could potentially add guidance in populating digital twins for cities. Tianyi Peng, assistant professor in the decision, risk and operations division at Columbia Business School, is looking at the use of AI for decision making. His research looks at what can be used to generate AI agents that mimic human behaviour, such as that in the context of market decisions like shopping preferences and reactions to product stimuli. The current use of digital twins for urban environments is limited for the lack of realistic representations of humans and their actions and interactions. It is easy to see how the study of individual behaviour and the simulation of group interactions will find use in city digital twins over time. Peng’s colleague Olivier Toubia, professor of business at Columbia Business School, who is investigating interactions between AI-generated behaviour and how these interactions affect collective behaviour, “combines methods from social sciences and data science to study human processes such as motivation, choice, and creativity”. Meanwhile, Lydia Chilton, associate professor of computer science at Columbia University School of Engineering & Applied Sciences, is contributing research into how AI agents in simulated environments can mimic unique behaviours of human interactions that can be unpredictable.

Providing comprehensive data Mutualistic technologies offer ways looks at the wider set of technologies that interact with each other with impact on digital twins and robotics. The emerging network of mutualistic technologies features AI and sensors as the glue that creates positive feedback loops between these technologies. Data is needed to create realistic representations and relevant interactions between virtual and real world. Many times, real-world data can be difficult or expensive to extract though. Then synthetic data can find use. Synesthetic data can come from simulations in digital twins or from AI-based applications. Commercial relevance of capturing comprehensive data is substantial, particularly for digital twins for urban environments where data from many interdependent networks require inclusion to realistically mirror activities and interactions of systems in cities. Road networks affect traffic patterns and public transportation impacts how people move through cities and therefore where businesses spring up. Electricity networks, gas distribution, water and sewage lines crisscross urban maps and affect what neighbourhoods might lose power first during outages or which areas are prone to flooding. And flooding can affect power outages, which then can affect public transportation’s reliability, and so on. A very comprehensive view of urban activities is required to visualise interdependencies. One of the general hurdles to effective and efficient city management are the silos in which urban networks and services operate. Data cannot easily connect; platform and format issues prevent seamless interfacing between systems, thereby posing genuine hurdles to all-encompassing digital twins that can truly capture and reflect the operational, commercial and social ongoings within cities. Therefore, a first step to creating genuinely beneficial urban digital twins often is a rather mundane, administrative step. Collaboration between administrations and agencies is key and the need for compatible data is crucial. The city of San Diego’s managers realised the importance of such collaboration and created a partnership between the San Diego Association of Governments; the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation; San Diego State University; University of California, San Diego; and industrial partners. Interconnected dynamics and challenges in urban environments require connected, relatable data and digital twins that can represent resulting complexities – the collaboration of city administrations and network users is the first step.