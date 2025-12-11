AI investment and its potential effects on urban digital twins

A popular topic of conversation of late has been the existence of a bubble in artificial intelligence (AI) and the likelihood that this bubble will burst with great detriment to the IT industry as a whole. Yet, and perhaps surprisingly, the impact of a bursting bubble on digital twins might not be as problematic as one might think.

Ready adoption and fast diffusion of AI might warrant the tremendous investment flows of past years and could create revenue and profit streams quickly. We might well be standing on the precipice of a bubble popping that will lead to massive valuation corrections, but digital twins stand to benefit from advancing AI either way – however, the timeline of AI-enabled applications of digital twins might move.

Since the start of 2023, AI-related companies have ballooned in valuation. OpenAI has been closely associated with starting the AI frenzy with the release of ChatGPT at end of 2022. The company was valued at $29bn in 2023 and reached $500bn in October of 2025, with observers wondering if the company could pull off a $1tn initial public offering soon.

AI-chip leader Nvidia’s stock meanwhile has multiplied by 13 between the beginning of 2023 and end of October 2025, making it the first $5tn company ever. Even companies that are related but are not at the centre of AI developments increased substantially in value, with the stock price of Microsoft and Alphabet more than doubling and tripling, respectively, during that time period.

AI encompasses many different types of technologies and has many use cases that it should be seen as an enabling technology rather than a sole application or a market. AI will play a major role across virtually all application areas, but to varying degrees. Similar to the way the internet shaped past decades – and will continue to shape coming decades – AI will transform industries for good in the long term, and potential potholes on the path that create setbacks are only par for the course.

Looking back to gaze ahead It is worth recalling the dot.com era from the end of the previous century to judge AI’s current hype. The Nasdaq Composite index – a stock index that skews toward information-technology companies – peaked at more than 5,100 points in March 2000 and then rapidly declined to a final low of just barely above 1,100 points in October 2002 (it took more than 12 years then to move beyond 5,000 points again). The January 2000 Super Bowl event marked the height of the bubble with 14 in-game ads by dot.com companies – only one of them still active as an independent company today. Now, many analysts see the signs of a tremendous AI bubble accumulate. A crash is likely in the making. Similarly to 2000, a bursting bubble does not mean that AI will go away, as internet-enabled companies and business models did not vanish. On the contrary, AI will flourish as the internet did. In fact, many infrastructure elements such as datacentres will become affordable for general use after lofty valuations come down. During the late 1990s, the construction of fibre communication networks was perceived as a tremendous business opportunity. The business never became as profitable as expected, but the initial excitement created an infrastructure of dark fibre – unused but readily available communication lines – that supports today’s business models as a commodity that can be readily leveraged. AI as an enabling technology will boost capabilities and accelerate the use of advanced digital twins. In particular, digital twins that have to work with difficult-to-capture data and not completely understood real-world dynamics will benefit tremendously. Digital twins of machineries can rely on solid understanding of physics and measurable data that sensors can cost-effectively capture. Factory environments have many known dynamics and interactions of equipment – even workers’ likely movement patterns can be plugged into simulations. But urban digital twins attempt to capture dynamics and behaviours of relevant elements across entire cities. They are not only subject to less understood dynamics but also phenomena that are difficult – often impossible – to measure. AI can make available data usable and create data of unmeasurable phenomena. AI in digital twins also allow the use of scenarios to better prepare for sudden events that can affect the entire system in unexpected ways. City managers thereby can develop strategies for unusual weather events, pandemic-like occurrences or localised industrial accidents with ripple effects across the urban landscape.

Digital twins and AI to plan for tomorrow’s cities Digital twins of urban environments are difficult to design, implement and maintain. The potential impact such digital twins can have commercially and societally promises to be substantial, however. Because of the number of parameters, intersecting dynamics and range of conceivable scenarios, the benefits AI can provide in understanding urban environments are massive. AI and digital twins reinforce each other. AI can speed up the building of digital twins by supporting code development for virtual environments. Such applications accelerate overall design development and allow embedding design details more easily. For clients and users, AI reduces costs, enables faster implementation of digital twins, and allows for quick and inexpensive changes and alterations as requirements change or new needs arise. In addition, AI can improve the interface experience between virtual environments as well as simulations of operations and users. Ari Lightman, professor at Carnegie Mellon University, explains: “Generative AI would be used to look at the entire simulation and turn it into a summary for humans. It could tell me things I might be missing and summarise things in a way I can understand.” AI doesn’t only benefit digital twins but digital twins also support AI’s capabilities. Scott Likens, emerging technology leader at PwC, says: “We’re using digital twins to generate information for large language models [LLMs]…We see opportunity to have the digital twins generate the missing pieces of data we need, and it’s more in line with the environment because it’s based on actual data.” Such synthetic data of missing pieces are also finding use in other applications as “AI, XR, digital twins set to transform robotics”. Nvidia serves the market of smart cities as city planners and managers are turning to digital twins and AI agents for urban planning scenario analysis and data-driven operational decisions, according to the company. It is providing a range of solutions to enable users to create photo-realistic, simulation-ready digital twins of urban environments to optimise city operations. A partnership of Japanese companies is developing the digital entertainment city Namba in Osaka, Japan. The aim is to create the world’s first smart city that integrates AI, extended reality [XR], and decentralised physical infrastructure networks [a blockchain-based approach to manage decentralised networks] on a city-wide scale. The group intends to offer services beyond entertainment and tourism. Namba, being a neighbourhood within Osaka, has a limited claim to a city-wide application of the concept, however.