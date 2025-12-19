Digital Twin Consortium opens doors on four new testbeds

Increasingly designed and architected in a structured way for scalability, interoperability and composability to realise transformative business value, digital twins have been on a roll over the past few years, and claiming to have turned concepts into reality for the industry, the Digital Twin Consortium (DTC) announced the addition of four new testbeds to its Digital Twin Testbed Program.

The company says the opening of the new centres marks a significant step forward in the evolution of digital twins – from traditional to intelligent to generative. The testbeds are designed to provide real-world environments for validating proof of value, demonstrating interoperability and accelerating the adoption of digital twins across various industries, including manufacturing, energy, healthcare and smart cities.

There are four key aims: accelerate digital twin innovation and real-world deployment; provide a robust environment for development, testing, verification and validation; highlight the main attributes of digital engineering; and foster collaboration on innovative enabling technologies.

Technologically, the Digital Twin Testbed Program implements DTC’s composability framework – using the business maturity model, platform stack architecture and the capabilities periodic table – alongside a capabilities-focused maturity assessment framework that incorporates the evaluation of generative AI, multi-agent systems and other advanced technologies.

The four new testbeds encompass a range of applications, including autonomous manufacturing, quantum-powered optimisation, pandemic preparedness and climate-lightning forecasting. Specifically, the testbeds highlight work including Covid-19 analysis and mitigation through predictive unified simulation; spatiotemporal assessment for educational environments (Campus-Safe); the multi-agent network for digital-autonomous twin-driven engineering (Mandate-R2R) manufacturing; quantum-powered optimisation for digital twins (Q-POD); and solar-terrestrial lightning and electromagnetic activity real-time integration.

By integrating agent-based modelling with campus movement patterns and environmental monitoring, the Campus-Safe testbed aims to establish evidence-based standards for digital health monitoring systems – providing higher education and public health agencies with validated ROI metrics and reference architectures for resilient pandemic preparedness.

Mandate-R2R demonstrates fully autonomous manufacturing through multi-agent digital twins that collaboratively perform data acquisition, learning, control and maintenance without human intervention in roll-to-roll electrode production.

Q-POD testbed integrates quantum-inspired optimisation into HPC digital twin environments, enabling the exploration of up to 10,000 design variables with a targeted 10-fold reduction in computation time for multidisciplinary aerospace and defence applications.

The fourth testbed aims to validate the Stellar Transformer concept and enable two-to-four-week monsoon forecasting with multi-day lightning hazard warnings, with the potential to reduce annual lightning-related deaths and avoid economic losses through enhanced predictive capability.

“The addition of these testbeds underscores DTC’s commitment to open standards, cross-industry collaboration and accelerating the next phase of digital transformation,” said DTC general manager and chief technology officer Dan Isaacs. “Each testbed provides proof of value and becomes a member-directed ecosystem of existing, new and emerging technologies, advancing member innovation and collaboration to drive industry-leading practices.”

The opening of the new centres comes after DTC published a report, Spatially intelligent digital twin capabilities and characteristics, to help business executives, enterprise, business and solution architects, system designers, and developers understand the base concept of spatial information relative to the capabilities and characteristics used to describe locational intelligence in the context of digital twin capabilities.

Moreover, the report is designed to offer insight and guidance for businesses so they can document the capabilities and resulting value streams provided through the ability to visualise, understand and analyse the geospatial locational characteristics of real-world entities and conditions.

It makes the point that location matters regardless of the scope, scale or lifecycle phase of a digital twin.