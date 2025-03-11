Hadean, Google Cloud team to develop AI-powered spatial computing

As 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) become true cornerstones of virtual/augmented realities, businesses are beginning to see the emergence of significant and meaningful applications based on these platforms. From this, UK-based spatial computing startup Hadean has announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to integrate Google’s Gemini family of AI models with its Hadean’s spatial platform.

Active in the arena since 2019, Hadean said that it was founded on a mission to transform the world through the power of distributed computing, starting with use cases within the games industry.

The new collaboration is targeted at government agencies or businesses and is designed to help them better use digital environments to predict and prepare for real-world events or changes, creating more realistic and effective virtual simulations.

Hadean believes that itegrating Gemini’s advanced AI into the spatial platform will allow organisations to validate information in real-time and simplify how users engage with complex virtual environments through text and voice.

Specifically, the technology will see use in facilitating the creation of highly realistic and responsive simulations, optimising training exercises and planning scenarios across many sectors. These simulations are seen as being able to help businesses develop a deeper understanding of potential situations, including floods or traffic patterns after sporting events, enabling them to leverage real-time analysis for quicker, more informed decision-making.

Hadean regards the collaboration as representing a significant advancement, especially in areas like disaster preparedness, improving how organisations plan and train for emergencies.

In a public sector use case, a disaster relief organisation could use Hadean’s spatial computing platform, enhanced with Google’s Gemini models, to prepare for a hurricane by creating a virtual coastal town with realistic infrastructure, population density and weather patterns.

Creating a dynamic, intelligent spatial environment that simulates flooding, building damage and power outages could provide planners and responders with valuable training and information to support their preparation and understanding of how a situation will unfold.

Hadean’s spatial computing platform and Google’s Gemini models could see use in transform urban planning with accurate digital twins simulating complex city dynamics such as traffic, pedestrian flow and emergency responses.

This could allow for real-time traffic optimisation, incident rerouting and the design of smarter road networks, leading to reduced congestion and safer commutes. Expanding these capabilities to public transport, pedestrian management, and evacuation planning could also pave the way for intelligent and responsive cities.

Modelling the spread of infectious diseases is seen as another potential application of this technology. Hadean’s spatial computing platform, enriched with Google’s Gemini models, could simulate behaviours and interactions, aiding public health officials in outbreak management. This capability could also facilitate research into disease transmission across diverse populations and communities.

Commenting on the partnership and ambitions, Chris Arthurs, Hadean vice-president of innovation, said: “This collaboration with Google Cloud marks a significant milestone for Hadean. By integrating Google Cloud’s leading AI technology with our spatial computing platform, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in simulation technology. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our drive to bridge physical and virtual worlds.”

Adrian Poole, director of digital natives UK&I at Google Cloud, added: “By combining Hadean’s spatial computing expertise with Gemini’s advanced AI capabilities, we are empowering organisations to tackle the complex challenges associated with spatial modelling. This collaboration has the potential to transform how governments and organisations approach everything from disaster preparedness to scientific research.”