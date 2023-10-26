Nimo Planet completes spatial computing system for hybrid work

Spatial computer technology provider Nimo Planet has unveiled new platforms that it believes will create a spatial computer for productivity, enabling people to work across multiple screens in a virtual workspace.

The Nimo Operating System (Nimo OS) and Nimo Core compact computer, along with the existing Nimo Glass, now complete the company’s portable spatial computing system, combining to bring what the company claims will be a personalised, multi-screen expansive workspace experience for hybrid workforces.

Nimo Core’s compact form factor is 63mm in width, 43mm in length, and 23mm in thickness. The custom rendering system is designed to enable resource efficiency, reducing CPU and memory usage. It positions 2D applications in varying depths to render up to six high-fidelity 3D screens within the physical world. Nimo Planet said this systematically optimises performance and battery life and minimises heat generation, ensuring the device remains comfortable during multitasking.

The solution is built on the foundation of Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and Linux, Nimo OS is based on the Android ecosystem. Nimo OS also supports Mac and Windows applications through USB-C or remote desktop. It incorporates what is said to be a user-centric design with a trackpad and Air Mouse hand-held navigational tool, that facilitate access to Nimo OS applications. The system enables navigation of workplace applications and customised screen adjustments, and supports input devices such as a mouse, keyboard and trackpad.

The proprietary hardware and software in the system is attributed with delivering what teh company calls a power-user experience for productivity applications through a pocket-size compute device and a virtual, private display.

“Nimo Planet’s technology is equipping the modern workforce with the same luxuries of a multi-monitor setup in a desk-free form factor,” said the company’s founder and chief executive officer Rohildev Nattukallingal.

“The common complaint from professionals that work across multiple locations, often daily, is having to routinely compromise their workspace and productivity when juggling devices like smartphones, tablets and laptops.

“The current solutions for mobile computing limit our ability to stay efficient, organised and comfortable while on the go. Nimo is deploying spatial computing in a unique and streamlined way to change this model, providing an enterprise-class workspace wherever they go.”

Jerome Oglesby, technology advisory partner at digital business transformation Ahead and former Deloitte chief technologist, added: “As workers and businesses continue to operate in diverse settings, Nimo Planet is ensuring full suite workstations are available with ease of access no matter where work takes place.

“Nimo Core, Nimo OS and Nimo Glass together enable work in versatile environments that transcends physical space limitations – an ideal solution for taking a large office setup with you or expanding a small desk space. The system allows highly productive employees to pack light and turn anywhere into the ideal interactive workspace.”