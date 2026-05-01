Scottish government publishes AI guidance for schools

The Scottish government has launched a guide to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education, aiming to help those working in schools to use AI in a safe way.

The national guidance has been created in response to the growing use of AI in society, and provides information on the benefits of AI, while also highlighting issues to be aware of.

The guidance said that teachers have so far had to work out AI for themselves, which presents a “considerable risk” and limits the scope for teachers to engage with AI responsibly.

“AI, when applied in line with teacher professional standards and professional judgement, has the potential to help teachers identify and address learning gaps and further tailor their teaching to meet the diverse needs of their pupils,” the guidance said.

“AI also has the potential to contribute to a reduction in teacher workload by quickly progressing routine and administrative tasks. This would allow teachers more time to focus on what they do best: planning, preparing, teaching and assessing high-quality lessons, while fostering empathy, intuition and meaningful human connection.”

However, the use of AI should be underpinned by the safety and privacy of children and staff. “When using AI in education, it’s essential to consider pupil privacy and data security by choosing tools with strong safeguards to protect sensitive information,” the guidance said.

“Be aware that algorithms can sometimes reinforce societal biases or make decisions that affect children and young people differently, so it’s important to assess these technologies critically and to ensure that usage of specific AI tools is approved by local authorities.”

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The guidance, which has been created in partnership with the Educational Institute of Scotland teaching union and input from local government and Education Scotland, is non statutory. However, schools and the national education system will be responsible for the impact of their own AI systems and should establish review processes and human oversight.

“AI must support and enhance, rather than replace, human-centred teaching and learning in schools. It must not make decisions on behalf of teachers or schools,” the guidance said.

Teachers should also be supported to access professional learning on how to use AI safely in their classrooms, it added.

Scottish education secretary Jenny Gilruth said that as AI has become a part of daily lives, the government has a responsibility to ensure both pupuls and teachers are “equipped to grasp its opportunities and navigate its challenges”.

“It is important that human relationships remain at the heart of education, and I am absolutely clear that technology will never replace the role of the teacher. This guidance makes clear that AI must enhance, not replace, those connections.

“For pupils, that means using AI as a tool to support creativity, critical thinking and personalised learning, while protecting their rights and privacy. For teachers, it means having the confidence, professional autonomy and practical support to decide when and how AI adds value in their classroom.”

The guidance also provides a checklist for the use of AI. The checklist aims to help educators decide whether the AI tool they are considering will be suitable and appropriate, both in a teaching scenario and for administrative tasks.