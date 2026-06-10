An interview with Nick Clegg during the South by SouthWest (SXSW) 2026 show in London for The Rest is Money podcast is illustrative of just how out of touch the tech giants are.

Speaking to ITV political editor Robert Peston, the former UK deputy prime minister spoke about the politicisation of Silicon Valley – and the fact that no one else had any experience in politics.

Present at the inauguration of Donald Trump in 2025 were Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple boss Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Also present was SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk, who went on to head up the US Department of Government Efficiency, which oversaw the closure of and funding cuts to numerous US government departments and programmes.

Looking at the tech sector’s attitude to the new administration, Clegg said: “Rather than shun politics, they have decided to embrace Maga [make America great again] politics for a whole bunch of reasons.”

Dell is the most recent company to benefit from its CEO’s open support of the US president. In 2025, after Trump won the US presidential election, Dell CEO Michael Dell tweeted: “Congratulations to President Trump on a successful campaign and election win. We look forward to continued progress and opportunity under his leadership and working together toward a strong and unified future for all.”

In May 2026, Dell won a $9.7bn contract with the Pentagon, described by the US Department of War’s chief information officer, Kirsten Davies, as a “second-generation blanket purchase agreement” to streamline and consolidate critical Microsoft software and services across the department, the intelligence community and the US Coast Guard.

With Trump’s latest executive order of 2 June, which aims to promote advanced artificial intelligence (AI) in the US, questions are being raised over how much the tech giants supporting the US administration will benefit from their closeness to the president.

Political shift in Silicon Valley Clegg joined Meta, the owner of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, in 2018 and left in 2025. “When I arrived in Silicon Valley in the autumn of 2018, it was a completely different time. Silicon Valley was still a bit hippy-dippy, very much left-leaning, for better or for worse. But crucially, social media was a social thing. It was about human beings,” he said. In 2025, rather than shun politics, Clegg said the whole of Silicon Valley decided to embrace Maga politics. He said they did this “for a whole bunch of reasons – some high-minded and some more self-interest”. Speaking about Meta specifically, he said: “Certainly the product in the company I work for has changed utterly from being a sort of human-centric product to one which is now much, much more about content, often synthetic content, being algorithmically recommended to you. To put it mildly, it was not exactly the kind of thing that appealed to me.”