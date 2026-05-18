Nick Clegg-backed company using AI to fill global education gaps

A British company is using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered English lessons to fix education gaps around the world.

Education First (EF) launched its AI spin-off, Efekta Education Group, in 2022, working with the Brazilian government to bring English lessons to state schools. Since then, they’ve expanded to Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Rwanda. In 2026, Efekta started a one-year AI language learning programme with Somaliland, Ethiopia, Kenya and Rwanda.

Nick Clegg, former deputy prime minister of the UK and Meta’s former president of global affairs, joined the advisory board this year.

Currently, Efekta is live in Brazil, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Rwanda, with pilots in 15 other countries. It sells its product at the “cost of a textbook” – $5 per student annually.

“We never built this technology with an intent to sell it,” said CEO Stephen Hodges at a media roundtable event in London.

Initially, the AI agent was built for EF schools, but when it was approached by the Brazilian government to help fix the teacher shortage, it created Efekta.

According to a report from the British Council, 95% of Brazilians don’t speak English. Once the software was released, Efekta said the average student did “25 to 30% better” on state tests.

Running without internet The full product requires good internet access, which led to Efekta building a model that could run without internet, and update when connected in Rwanda and rural Brazilian schools. Clegg applauded Efekta for appealing to emerging markets, calling the classes a “dramatic democratisation of high-quality education”. Hodges said that AI in education will be pioneered by emerging markets because they have “the most to gain” and “very few options”. The benefit of these emerging markets is also their scale. “The more data you’ve got, the more you can optimise your education,” the CEO explained. “You can’t pretend it isn’t a data-driven technology,” said Clegg. “That is what it is. Otherwise, it just doesn’t work. Data is its fuel.” Beyond English language lessons, Efekta hopes to expand to teaching STEM subjects. “If you can immerse kids in a subject, it’s much easier to teach them about it than it is staring at a dry textbook,” said Clegg.