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Ericsson elevates wireless WAN from failover to foundational
Adapter with wireless wide area network orchestration said to be able to deliver enhanced resiliency and simplified wireless operations at scale for modern distributed enterprises
As enterprises scale artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven operations, the financial and operational impact of network downtime has escalated, with costs ranging from thousands to over a million dollars per day – and to address this issue, Ericsson has launched networking systems designed to help enterprises move wireless wide area networks (WANs) from a backup service to a foundational part of their network infrastructure.
Contextualising the introduction of the Cradlepoint W2255 adapter and enhanced NetCloud Wireless WAN orchestration capabilities, the comms tech provider cited research from September 2025 showing that a major network outage costs upwards of $500,000, with more than one in three organisations indicating a $1m price tag, making network resilience a critical, board-level priority.
Moreover, Ericsson believes traditional network strategies that treat cellular communications as a simple backup link are no longer sufficient for today’s always-on business demands. To that end, the company believes that with its new systems it can address businesses to meet evolving needs and allow them to shift their Wireless WAN strategy from a passive failover system to an active, operational layer of their network.
The new systems combine 5G and LEO satellite connectivity with advanced orchestration capabilities to improve resiliency, visibility and control across distributed enterprise networks.
The Cradlepoint W2255 is designed to elevate cellular communications, giving organisations the visibility, management and troubleshooting tools to deploy multi-provider Wireless WAN networks at scale. It delivers 5G performance and flexibility based on 3GPP 5G SA Release 17 technology, with “seamless” low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite integration.
Designed as a single indoor/outdoor model, its industrial design is claimed to be suitable for in-office deployments, while its ruggedised, IP67-rated shell can withstand harsh outdoor conditions, giving organisations deployment flexibility for each location.
Overall, Ericsson says the W2255 offers a range of advanced features for uninterrupted connectivity. These include 10x faster carrier failover; multi-WAN visibility; 5G SA multi-slice capability; automated carrier selection; and advanced multi-WAN capabilities.
Dual SIM dual standby
Specifically, using dual SIM dual standby on a single modem, the W2255 is attributed with being able to switch to a standby carrier network up to 10 times faster when the primary link degrades, providing continuity for critical applications.
The offering auto-detects and integrates LEO satellite traffic, providing telemetry for visibility and basic controls directly within NetCloud. This allows businesses to blend cellular and satellite links to provide both link and service provider diversity, while supporting a non-terrestrial connection to provide network resiliency in regions prone to severe weather conditions.
The W22555G SA’s multi-slice capability offers support for User Equipment Route Selection Policy, enabling what is described as “predictable” performance through prioritised network slices offered by carriers. This allows an enterprise to isolate critical point-of-sale traffic on a carrier-backed, high-priority slice while routing best-effort guest Wi-Fi on another.
With support for eSIM and Carrier Selection Intelligence, the adapter can automatically run speed tests on first boot to identify and select the best-performing carrier at each specific location, eliminating the need for specialised onsite staff and complex manual configuration.
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When combined with an Ericsson E-series router, organisations can scale up to five cellular connections and four LEO connections.
Assessing the impact such a product could have on the enterprise WAN arena, Brandon Butler, senior research manager of network infrastructure and services at IDC, said: “Distributed enterprises depend on always-on connectivity across branches and edge sites – and the consequences of downtime are rising. A cellular-first, multi-WAN strategy that blends 5G with LEO satellite extends reach, adds path diversity and keeps critical workloads online when any single link fails.
“For retail, manufacturing and other distributed sectors, this approach supports the uptime and resiliency that demanding applications – including AI workloads – require, while reducing the complexity of day-two operations.”
Pankaj Malhotra, head of product and engineering for enterprise wireless solutions at Ericsson, added: “Outages remain one of the most disruptive risks to enterprise operations, which is why wireless WAN can no longer be treated as just a backup.
“Our strategy is to elevate cellular to a foundational and active part of the network fabric. With the [new product we aim to] provide the visibility and control needed to manage 5G, satellite and primary links, giving IT teams the tools to ensure their branch networks remain online and manageable.”