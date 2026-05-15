Ericsson elevates wireless WAN from failover to foundational

As enterprises scale artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven operations, the financial and operational impact of network downtime has escalated, with costs ranging from thousands to over a million dollars per day – and to address this issue, Ericsson has launched networking systems designed to help enterprises move wireless wide area networks (WANs) from a backup service to a foundational part of their network infrastructure.

Contextualising the introduction of the Cradlepoint W2255 adapter and enhanced NetCloud Wireless WAN orchestration capabilities, the comms tech provider cited research from September 2025 showing that a major network outage costs upwards of $500,000, with more than one in three organisations indicating a $1m price tag, making network resilience a critical, board-level priority.

Moreover, Ericsson believes traditional network strategies that treat cellular communications as a simple backup link are no longer sufficient for today’s always-on business demands. To that end, the company believes that with its new systems it can address businesses to meet evolving needs and allow them to shift their Wireless WAN strategy from a passive failover system to an active, operational layer of their network.

The new systems combine 5G and LEO satellite connectivity with advanced orchestration capabilities to improve resiliency, visibility and control across distributed enterprise networks.

The Cradlepoint W2255 is designed to elevate cellular communications, giving organisations the visibility, management and troubleshooting tools to deploy multi-provider Wireless WAN networks at scale. It delivers 5G performance and flexibility based on 3GPP 5G SA Release 17 technology, with “seamless” low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite integration.

Designed as a single indoor/outdoor model, its industrial design is claimed to be suitable for in-office deployments, while its ruggedised, IP67-rated shell can withstand harsh outdoor conditions, giving organisations deployment flexibility for each location.

Overall, Ericsson says the W2255 offers a range of advanced features for uninterrupted connectivity. These include 10x faster carrier failover; multi-WAN visibility; 5G SA multi-slice capability; automated carrier selection; and advanced multi-WAN capabilities.