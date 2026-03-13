MTN launches click-to-deploy satellite service on AWS Marketplace

MTN has launched a click-to-deploy satellite service on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) marketplace.

The service is described as being ideal for enterprises requiring last-mile connectivity and secure cloud backhauling to any remote site in the world. It is built to allow enterprises to deploy private low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity to any remote site in as little as 24 hours.

The partnership means that enterprises can obtain private connectivity services over LEO satellite constellations via their AWS account, securely routing remote site traffic directly to their AWS Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs), using simplified procurement and consolidated billing through their existing AWS accounts. This, says MTN, eliminates the need for standard virtual private networks (VPNs) and tunnelling that can introduce extra latency.

StarEdge Horizon is a Layer 2 network architecture that operates over LEO satellite constellations. By routing long-haul traffic on a private path off the public internet, MTN claims its service significantly improves security, predictability and performance for global remote operations.

The move brings StarEdge Horizon’s full satellite communications capabilities a few clicks away for AWS Marketplace customers, allowing enterprises across all sectors to rapidly acquire and integrate the private LEO satellite service directly into their cloud strategy.

StarEdge Horizon’s availability on AWS Marketplace is designed to streamline IT and network operations for cloud-centric enterprises with a number of key features such as direct-to-cloud peering and simplified enterprise procurement. The service provides private connectivity options to major hyperscalers, serving as the critical last-mile link and backhaul path for accessing cloud services. This allows customers to extend their corporate network and securely route remote sites directly.

Users can find, subscribe to and deploy StarEdge Horizon through the AWS Marketplace catalogue, a facet attributed with streamlining the purchase process and accelerating deployment, allowing organisations to consolidate billing.

Through its true Layer 2 private network architecture, the service is said to offer unified Security and Simplified WAN, allowing remote sites to connect into the corporate WAN via MTN’s points of presence. This subsequently enables centralised internet access and security policy enforcement under one policy at the customer’s cloud or datacentre.

Static IP and centralised management capabilities offer true static IP addressing and subnet allocation. This is crucial for centralised monitoring, policy enforcement and application allow-listing – capabilities essential for enterprise security and remote management.

Enterprises can establish connectivity to StarEdge Horizon via a shared transit gateway attachment, enabling integration with the suite of AWS services, including Cloud WAN and Site Link. Such a streamlined architecture is said to allow organisations to be able to deploy this service globally in as little as 24 hours.

StarEdge Horizon is being rolled out with enterprise customers across land-based sectors including energy, construction and logistics. “StarEdge Horizon’s availability on AWS Marketplace is a crucial step in transforming LEO connectivity into an easily procurable, enterprise-grade networking solution in just a few clicks,” said Brian Govanlu, director of engineering at MTN.

“Our Layer 2 architecture, combined with the streamlined purchasing and cloud integration of AWS Marketplace, gives customers the fastest, most secure and most cost-effective way to extend their cloud environment to any remote site in the world. It is the ideal solution for enterprises requiring reliable last-mile connectivity and secure cloud backhauling to any remote site in the world.”