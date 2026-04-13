Qualcomm expands strategic advanced driver assistance systems, immersive eyewear collaborations

Qualcomm Technologies has expanded its strategic partnerships with Bosch and Snap Inc subsidiary Specs Inc to develop advanced driver assistance systems (Adas) services for digital cockpits and power future generations of immersive eyewear based on Snapdragon system-on-a-chip (SoC) technology.

Working with global supplier of technology and services Bosch, Qualcomm says it is helping address one of the auto industry’s most pressing needs – scaling intelligent vehicle technology to meet growing consumer demand for vehicles that are automated, connected and highly personalised.

Bosch has developed and delivered more than 10 million vehicle computers based on Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms for the global automotive market. Building on this momentum, the companies are extending their collaboration through Adas production programs that use Bosch’s cost optimised vehicle computer architecture, powered by the Snapdragon Ride platform, to support practical and scalable Adas deployments.

The collaboration also includes a purpose-built combined cockpit and Adas platforms supporting mixed criticality applications delivered on a single system-on-chip – said to be unique to Snapdragon Ride Flex SoCs – aligning with automakers’ software-defined vehicle strategic initiatives.

At the core of these programs is the Bosch Adas integration platform, a scalable, modular vehicle computer designed for Adas functions. Said to offer high bandwidth, computing power and memory management, the platform is designed to meet strict safety and security standards, fuses multiple sensor technologies for a precise 360° environment model, and runs complex algorithms to deliver safe, dynamic vehicle behaviour, even at high speeds.

The companies’ vehicle computers with Adas services have already secured multiple global customer design wins in the East Asian market. These joint efforts are intended to provide automakers with critical flexibility and a clear migration path to centralised computing architectures featuring a small number of vehicle computers instead of many individual control units. Adas and cockpit services can also be consolidated onto a single platform to give automakers even greater flexibility and reduce architectural complexity.

Powered by Snapdragon Ride Platform, Bosch’s vehicle computers support a broad range of configurations – from entry-level Adas, such as speed and distance regulation or lane keeping, to advanced automated driving systems. The first vehicles from these new business wins are expected on the road in 2028. Bosch and Qualcomm Technologies are also working on services using existing products.