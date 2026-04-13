Qualcomm expands strategic advanced driver assistance systems, immersive eyewear collaborations
Mobile technology platform provider inks deal with Snap company to expand decade-long collaboration on XR services, and with Bosch to make ADAS offerings for enhanced safety and comfort
Qualcomm Technologies has expanded its strategic partnerships with Bosch and Snap Inc subsidiary Specs Inc to develop advanced driver assistance systems (Adas) services for digital cockpits and power future generations of immersive eyewear based on Snapdragon system-on-a-chip (SoC) technology.
Working with global supplier of technology and services Bosch, Qualcomm says it is helping address one of the auto industry’s most pressing needs – scaling intelligent vehicle technology to meet growing consumer demand for vehicles that are automated, connected and highly personalised.
Bosch has developed and delivered more than 10 million vehicle computers based on Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms for the global automotive market. Building on this momentum, the companies are extending their collaboration through Adas production programs that use Bosch’s cost optimised vehicle computer architecture, powered by the Snapdragon Ride platform, to support practical and scalable Adas deployments.
The collaboration also includes a purpose-built combined cockpit and Adas platforms supporting mixed criticality applications delivered on a single system-on-chip – said to be unique to Snapdragon Ride Flex SoCs – aligning with automakers’ software-defined vehicle strategic initiatives.
At the core of these programs is the Bosch Adas integration platform, a scalable, modular vehicle computer designed for Adas functions. Said to offer high bandwidth, computing power and memory management, the platform is designed to meet strict safety and security standards, fuses multiple sensor technologies for a precise 360° environment model, and runs complex algorithms to deliver safe, dynamic vehicle behaviour, even at high speeds.
The companies’ vehicle computers with Adas services have already secured multiple global customer design wins in the East Asian market. These joint efforts are intended to provide automakers with critical flexibility and a clear migration path to centralised computing architectures featuring a small number of vehicle computers instead of many individual control units. Adas and cockpit services can also be consolidated onto a single platform to give automakers even greater flexibility and reduce architectural complexity.
Powered by Snapdragon Ride Platform, Bosch’s vehicle computers support a broad range of configurations – from entry-level Adas, such as speed and distance regulation or lane keeping, to advanced automated driving systems. The first vehicles from these new business wins are expected on the road in 2028. Bosch and Qualcomm Technologies are also working on services using existing products.
Infotainment
Bosch’s cockpit and Adas integration platform combines the system functions for assisted and automated driving and infotainment such as personalised navigation and voice assistance functions in one high-performance computer. Both the Adas and cross-domain computing offerings are designed to meet stringent safety requirements (up to Asil-D) while reducing complexity and cost.
For drivers, this means greater access to advanced Level 2 driving features such as lane keeping, hands-free driving and intelligent automated parking.
Christoph Hartung, member of the Bosch Mobility business sector board; chief technology officer for systems, software and services; and president of cross-domain computing solutions, said: “By combining leading-edge compute technology with our system integration expertise – hardware, software and safety – we enable automakers to meet the rising demand for personalised, safe and comfortable driving experiences.”
Nakul Duggal, executive vice-president and group general manager for automotive, industrial and embedded IoT, and robotics at Qualcomm Technologies, added: “Adas is where performance and safety must scale in the real world. By expanding our work with Bosch into production-ready Adas platforms, we’re helping automakers bring advanced driver assistance across vehicle lines more efficiently, with a clear path to centralised compute.”
Read more about Adas and spatial computing
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Meanwhile, in the realm of spatial computing, Qualcomm has revealed the first flagship engagement for Specs Inc with Specs, described as advanced eyewear that integrates digital experiences into the physical world.
The wholly-owned subsidiary of Snap’s product features see-through lenses that place digital objects directly into three-dimensional space, powered by Snap OS, a proprietary, context-aware operating system designed for natural interaction with your hands and voice. Specs Inc also provides Lens Studio, a suite of developer tools that powers immersive augmented reality experiences across Specs, Snapchat and other services.
Specs are powered by Snapdragon XR platforms that are attributed with providing a foundation that enables intelligent, context‑aware experiences to run directly on device, for faster and more private interactions. This strategic initiative builds on both companies’ commitment to making computing more human and more seamlessly integrated into everyday life, transforming the way the world works, learns and plays together.
The agreement builds on previous collaboration as Snapdragon platforms have powered multiple previous generations of Snap’s Spectacles. Through a long-term strategic roadmap alignment and technical collaboration, both companies say they will work together to rapidly bring industry-leading capabilities to the Specs platform, including on-device AI, “cutting-edge” graphics and multi-user digital experiences.
The joint initiative establishes a scalable foundation for the growing community of developers and partners building for Specs, supporting a predictable product cadence and enabling the creation of increasingly sophisticated digital experiences over time.
“We believe the future of computing will be more human and grounded in the real world,” said Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO at Snap Inc. “Our work with Qualcomm Technologies provides a strong foundation for the future of Specs, bringing developers and consumers advanced technology and performance that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible.”