Tata Communications unveils self-healing network

Tata Communications has launched a self-healing network platform called IZO datacentre Dynamic Connectivity, which is designed to eliminate costly datacentre downtime and support the demands of an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven world.

In explaining the rationale for the launch, Tata Communications said that in the current digital economy, disruptions from cable cuts, route failures or sudden AI workload spikes can bring business to a standstill.

Specifically, that is every enterprise depends on the ability to always be connected with an uninterrupted data flow. From financial transactions, information technology-enabled services (IT-ITeS) and manufacturing to streaming platforms and online retail, the connections between datacentres keep the modern world running. Tata Communications added that when those connections are interrupted, businesses do not just slow down, they are brought to a complete standstill.

The company warned that the networks connecting many enterprise datacentres were built for a different era. Traditional datacentre (DC)-to-DC links were designed for predictable workloads and stable traffic patterns. It stressed that the current reality is far more dynamic. In this, enterprises operate across global locations and cloud environments, moving massive volumes of data in real time to support AI workloads and business needs.

In an environment shaped by increasing geopolitical constraints, cable outages, route failures or sudden spikes in demand, these can quickly cascade into service disruption and operational risk, leading to a costly downtime. In such scenarios, the response is often reactive and manual, consuming valuable time when business need certainty and speed.

The IZO datacentre Dynamic Connectivity platform is designed to address these issues by creating an intelligent network that covers key global datacentres across five continents.

Tata Communications, said that unlike conventional architectures, the new platform uses deterministic multi-path routing to deliver predictable latency and performance. It said this transforms resilience from a reactive process into an autonomous capability, changing how enterprises connect their datacentres in an increasing AI-driven and distributed world.

This means the platform is smart enough to automatically re-route traffic within seconds without manual intervention during disruptions. This is said to enable enterprises to achieve >99.99% service availability across mission-critical infrastructure that supports business-critical applications, “turning resilience from a contingency into a default state”.

The platform is also attributed with giving enterprises access over their connectivity. Through a unified digital interface and APIs, enterprises can monitor performance, receive proactive alerts and dynamically scale bandwidth as workloads evolve.

Tata Communications said the result is that business impact is a shift from crisis management to strategic growth with business leaders no longer having to guess their future needs or over-pay for “just in case” bandwidth. Instead, leaders have access to Al-driven predictive insights allowing them to forecast their capacity requirements in advance. If a sudden workload demands more capacity or choice of route, users can instantly scale their bandwidth or add route through self-service feature.



Tata Communications calculates that by moving to a flexible, consumption-based pricing model, enterprises can reduce the need for idle backup capacity and save up to 30% on operational costs. Enterprises can activate resilience and bandwidth when required, helping to optimise costs while maintaining deterministic performance across geographies.

“Datacentres are the core engines of today’s digital economy, and the connections between them must be as resilient as the networks that connect them,” said Genius Wong, chief technology officer and executive vice-president of core and next-gen connectivity services at Tata Communications. “They must be just as dynamic as the applications they support.

“With IZO DC Dynamic Connectivity, we are shifting resilience from a reactive process to an autonomous capability. By combining global reach, deterministic routing and intelligent automation, we are enabling enterprises to build a digital foundation that scales with confidence and operates without disruption.”