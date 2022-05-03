Tata Communications further strengthens IZO Internet WAN for global enterprises

Tata Communications global has strengthened variants of its IZO Internet WAN for global enterprises, addressing a business environment that’s increasingly entrusting priority business traffic to internet connections.

In making the launch, the digital ecosystem enabler quoted Gartner research which shows that growing cloud deployments of business-critical applications will drive 30% of global enterprises to use enhanced internet services by 2023, up from less than 1% in 2020.

IZO Internet WAN first launched in 2014, and, claims Tata, is the world’s first predictable and dependable internet. The introduction of IZO Internet WAN suited for enterprises is designed to provide high-quality internet services and access to more than 150 geographies, allowing enterprises to have what is described as simple and agile management over their global and regional networks.

It is also claimed to enable what Tata said will be “seamless” data transfer from branch offices to datacentres, from branch offices to clouds, and across multiple clouds for enterprises.

The new variants have been released for enterprises across North America, Europe, the UK and Ireland, and Asia-Pacific markets, and the service is said to be suited for enterprises introducing cloud services to their existing IT and networking architecture as well as for businesses that are looking to cost-effectively extend their global reach to new markets. Key target industries for which Tata sees the service as particularly suited include manufacturing, IT, ITeS, retail and BFSI.

“We closely listened to our global enterprise customers, and for them, guaranteed uptime is business-critical,” said Song Toh, vice-president of global network services at Tata Communications. “Hence, our objective has always been to deliver highly available quality internet.

“We have expanded our global reach, added service variants from dedicated internet access to broadband to meet customers’ different business needs, and ensured cross-border regulatory compliance so that enterprises can have predictable, dependable internet to run their businesses. We have simplified operation and management, and enhanced the experience for our customers across geographies.”

Read more about WAN technologies Digital services company and global enterprise division of the global telco teams with leading German technology firm to complete what is said to be one of the largest software-defined wide area network deployments.

With the objective of shoring up its international networking service, enabling a flexible and highly secure network that meets overseas customer needs, Japanese multinational upgrades wide area network.

One of the early adopters of the technology has been DNV AS. Commenting on what the enhanced product has meant for the business, vice-president and head of cloud infrastructure Øystein Eide said: “Tata Communications IZO Internet WAN has enabled us to focus on our core business while improving our people’s efficiency and effectiveness.

“In addition, higher availability is enhancing our experience,” he said. “In today’s cloud-first world, where enterprises are moving workloads to clouds, market offerings like dedicated internet or broadband, the lack of guaranteed performance, uptime and short restoration becomes a critical hindrance for any enterprise. Tata Communications has helped address this vital need at a very opportune time for our business.”