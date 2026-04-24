London Marathon runners get AI to go the extra mile

With huge crowds set to descend on London for the city’s iconic marathon this weekend, IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in partnership with Neurun, has launched a map-based tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to help participants and spectators navigate the event.

TCS RunConcierge is said to act as a “digital brain” for the London Marathon, bringing together official guidance, route support and course information in real time – a useful tool for this mass participation event, which saw more than 56,000 runners cross the finish line in 2025 and hundreds of thousands of spectators lining the 26.2-mile route.

Powered by Google Gemini, the platform is designed to deliver instant and reliable guidance for users, whether that be runners seeking information about start line logistics or the location of drinks stops – which will be very much needed with wall-to-wall sunshine forecast on the day – or supporters wishing to locate the best spot from which to cheer on participants or travel as quickly as possible between viewing points.

Users can see their current location on the map, ask for directions to key event destinations and access pre-loaded routes with direct links to Google Maps navigation. The tool also suggests personalised follow-up questions and features voice activation to enable hands-free use on the move. And with 60 languages supported, visitors from all over the world will be able to benefit from the event guidance.

For runners specifically, the immersive 3D map includes an elevation tracker, which could help them plan their strategy.

The partnership between TCS and Neurun is said to be built on a foundation of continuous innovation. New back-end capabilities include a self-serve admin portal that allows event organisers to manage RunConcierge independently, as well as a unique internal AI agent that tests the platform to help maintain content quality and identify improvements

Vinay Singhvi, head of UK and Ireland at Tata Consultancy Services, described the London Marathon as a monumental event, for which its goal is to use technology to make the experience as seamless and enjoyable as possible.

“Our partnership with Neurun allows us to innovate at pace, and the enhanced TCS RunConcierge is a prime example of how we are using AI to solve complex logistical challenges, providing runners and spectators with a trusted companion for the moments that matter most,” he said.

Neurun founder Cade Netscher said its partnership with TCS had been instrumental in developing the RunConcierge tool for the world’s most prestigious marathons, with previous successful deployments at the Sydney and New York City events.

“For London, we’ve integrated the latest AI advancements to create our most powerful and user-friendly version yet. We are excited to see how it helps thousands of people enjoy a more connected and stress-free marathon weekend,” he said.

Separately, in a demonstration of digital healthcare technology in action, TCS has created a digital twin of a para-athlete’s heart, which uses sensors and AI to monitor her heart during training sessions.

The para-athlete, Milly Pickles, is aiming to complete the London Marathon in under four-and-a-half hours next year, and is harnessing digital healthtech to reach her goal.