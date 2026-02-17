Interview: Pure Storage’s Niki Armstrong on achieving more with less in sustainability

Leading sustainability can be understood as quite similar to being in product development, according to Niki Armstrong, chief administrative and legal officer at data storage and management hardware supplier Pure Storage.

At Pure, sustainability, especially in the datacentre, has been a focus from the start. The company’s founder built its first products with sustainability in mind, alongside the more traditional notion of changing an industry.

After all, legacy storage is bulky, costly, and takes up a lot of space, power and cooling, which is an expensive business when you think about hard disks or spinning disks.

“And so, we wanted a simple product, something easy to install, but that would not also create a lot of e-waste or forklift upgrades, and migration times and things that cost money and resources for companies,” says Armstrong.

Then it becomes a matter of informing practice through the concepts of simplicity, creativity and innovation.

Armstrong runs Pure’s sustainability initiatives, where “constant, intentional” improvement is key.

“I have the privilege of leading our legal, our HR teams, and our sustainability organisation, as well as our social impact function – we have our corporate philanthropy under me as well,” Armstrong says.

“The bottom line is, I get all the fun groups. My remit covers everything from governance and compliance to culture and talent, social and sustainability impacts.”

She adds that the excitement of the role is inherent in the interconnectivity, as it were, rather than considered as separate silos – a comment that will chime with others in the space.

“Sustainability has always sat under legal and work. It’s been called ESG [environmental, social and governance], sustainability, impact, you name it. But it’s all to do with the same challenges. And I’m super passionate about every single one of those functions.”

Linking sustainability, intentionality and innovation The focus on sustainability gives Armstrong the chance to really help, to be a good citizen who can build and enhance a culture where accountability, intentionality and innovation can co-exist. As with one or two other sustainability officers in this series, Armstrong brings her legal and operational lens to the role to achieve more for Pure with fewer resources. While it doesn’t sound superficially like there is an especially green focus in that title or those departments, HR and legal are important partners in all respects, not least because the task at hand means you need to bring everyone with you over time. “I like to compare our products to wine – they are better with age. We are designing for enduring value, extending lifespans. Not obsolescence” Niki Armstrong, Pure Storage “As with legal, leadership and in HR, we are service organisations, and so we are often working across functions to influence the result,” Armstrong confirms. “That comes naturally.” However, her vision is for sustainability principles, thinking and practice to become so embedded that they become “a sort of muscle memory” that you can infuse into business strategy on a regular basis. That’s opposed to the idea of being able to tick off the main points and then write about it in annual reporting, of course. An employment lawyer by background, Armstrong often found herself arguing for various parties’ viewpoints in courtrooms. And she felt strongly that it would be “amazing” to create an environment at a workplace that could actually reduce the chance of ending up in court in the first place. Originally, she had merely wondered how to achieve such a thing. Over time, however, her conversations and connections with other industry stakeholders clarified how HR teams and management could work together to create environments “filled with respect, dignity and engagement”. Sustainability ultimately dovetailed productively with that. After several legal firm roles and a senior corporate counsel position at Nutanix, where she remained for four years, Armstrong joined Pure Storage in 2017. “As I grew at Pure, I then took on the chief legal officer role [in 2022] and came in to lead the global employment team,” she says. “At the time, the foundation of ESG reporting was just a twinkle in people’s eyes.” Today, several people are on the sustainability team. Other stakeholders include the chief financial officer (CFO) organisation, supply chain operation, the operations organisation, and the chief technical officer (CTO) office. “All of that kind of comes together. And for me personally, I’m passionate about creating an environment not just that’s stellar for people, but also one that you know is going to be around for my kids and my kids’ kids,” adds Armstrong. “I love working for a company that actually cares about that and is creating a product that’s better for their community and our world.” Indeed, Armstrong says it has been a “really fantastic journey”, teaching her a lot in just eight years at Pure, particularly around the sustainability function, as well as in governance and compliance. She jokes that she has gradually become familiar with “all sorts of new acronyms”.