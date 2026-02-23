Pure Storage rebrands to Everpure as storage maker’s business expands focus to data management

Pure Storage has rebranded to Everpure. The one-time flash storage hardware supplier characterised the move as an “expansion of the brand” based on the growing importance of data management. It will coincide with the addition of functionality to increase visibility “inside” data and enhance customer control over datasets.

Pure founder and chief technology officer (CTO) John “Coz” Colgrove summed up the company’s evolution from a provider of storage hardware to an ever-greater involvement in managing data.

“Everybody’s very focused on how to use their data more effectively, especially for AI [artificial intelligence]. They need to understand what data they have, where it is, what’s in the data, what the provenance of the data is,” he said.

“We’ve been around 16 years and started out completely focused on data storage,” added Colgrove. “As we started doing more with [Pure’s] Enterprise Data Cloud and Pure 1, we’ve moved up the stack to where we’re doing more around governance of the data, tracking the data, understanding the data, managing the data, rather than just storing it.”

Colgrove emphasised that Pure will “leave nothing behind”. It will still sell data storage products, but recognised that for the C-level executives in enterprises, the conversation goes beyond that.

“Conversation with customers is moving up to a higher level,” he said. “If you’re a senior executive, you don’t care about how many gigabytes a second we get out of this, whether it’s connected by Fibre Channel or Ethernet, is it NVMe, or RDMA enabled.”

“What you care about is, where’s my data? Who has access to it? How is it protected? What’s stored in each piece of data? What am I letting my AI use? What am I training my AI on? We’re focusing on these conversations around the data, how it flows through different systems, where it originated, what is actually in it, where it’s allowed to be stored physically in the world.”

Pure already has some functionality in these areas. At its Accelerate event in June 2025, it launched Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC).

EDC effectively bundles existing Pure Storage architectural elements, which include its Purity storage operating system (OS), common to all the company’s arrays; Fusion, which allows discovery and management of storage resources; Pure1, which allows for fleet management in terms of performance and detailed management of resources; and Evergreen, which is the company’s consumption purchasing offering that allows for as-a-service procurement.

Now, with the rebrand to Everpure, the company promises more functionality to help customers understand their data, which will be released starting this year.

“New capabilities that we will come out with will look inside the data to understand what is actually in the data, so that then becomes data management and governance,” said Colgrove.

“We will add new capabilities and improve this for several years. We’ve shipped some of the basic capabilities already this past year in EDC. We will have a number of features coming out that support this direction in Pure1, and we're putting more engineers on it than we have before.”

Pure Storage will begin trading as Everpure on the New York Stock Exchange on 5 March 2026.