AI drives storage array makers to embrace data management

One way of viewing efforts by storage suppliers to move into data management over the past couple of years is that storage technology is emerging from the backroom and wants to be at the centre of efforts to gain value from data for artificial intelligence (AI) – and more widely across the business.

Nearly all the storage array makers now have a data management play, going almost as far as subsuming their entire offer underneath it. We’ve all grown to appreciate the value inherent in data – notably in AI – but also in the value of being able to easily move it to where it’s needed.

So, why are array suppliers making such an effort to widen their offering out to data management? There are a range of responses to this question, from those who put data and fleet management at the core, to those who put the spin on utility for AI workloads. Also, however, there’s a contradiction between suppliers and customers that often underlies the situation.

What data management offerings are available from storage suppliers? Dell’s data management push is based around Dell AI Factory, which comprises a portfolio of infrastructure and services for AI. Core to this, and built on Dell storage, is the Data Lakehouse, which can combine metadata in stored data for AI with additional data ingested from other sources. Meanwhile, Dell also has Project Lightning, a parallel file system. It is in an early project phase and aims to be a next-generation file system for its scale-out unstructured data storage. Dell’s Apex as-a-service cloud console brings unified access to all its pay-as-you-go offerings. Hitachi Vantara’s approach has been less explicitly AI-centric. Its Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) aims at delivering a software-defined storage architecture with a common data plane across block, file and object storage, and hybrid and multicloud environments. VSP appeared in late 2023 and addresses the issue that customers often have a data environment that spans multiple datacentres and public cloud providers. HPE has undergone a big revamp of its storage product line, with the all-NVMe Alletra family and a new cloud-based data services console, Data Services Cloud Console (DSCC). DSCC will be available by year’s end and will work with HPE Nimble and Primera storage to provide a common software-as-a-service (SaaS) control plane. Customers will pick the type of application workload, service level and capacity they need, and HPE’s AI-driven InfoSight will provide recommendations on the best way to optimise the system, with some degree of ability to move data between HPE storage subsystems. IBM appears to have a strategy based around a wide range of technologies and products that include databases, the lakehouse concept and so on, but no defined single data management platform. NetApp’s marketing focus has been more narrowly on storage for AI and specifically knowing, understanding and being able to use the data more effectively via AI tools. Here, NetApp has built around the idea of its NetApp Data Platform, which aims to create a “metadata fabric” to provide access to data for AI that targets strong levels of timeliness and integrity in the data and to simplify the AI data pipeline. Its MetaData Engine – part of AI Data Engine – allows customers to extract data from OnTap and manage it via the BlueXP control plane console across on-premise and cloud environments. Pure Storage has been vocal and prominent in this space. It has a range of platforms by which customers can provision, manage and upgrade their Pure fleet. Some of these have existed for some time, such as Pure1, which allows for operational management, but also upgrade triggering. More recently, Pure added the Fusion control plane that brought the ability to provision storage by performance profile across the customer storage estate, including in the cloud, and to be able to shift data between storage instances. Pure put the cap on all this in 2024 with the introduction of Enterprise Data Cloud, which adopted a cloud operating model approach that abstracted storage provisioning away from the array. Another supplier throwing its weight behind managing data for AI pipelines is Vast Data. It has the stated aim of providing an “AI operating system” from storage to data and application layer. It also promotes its Vast Data Platform as an “AI data repository” with data warehouse capabilities that includes Vast Event Broker – with Kafka API event streaming – to connect data at ingestion with archived data. More recently – and planned for general availability in late 2025 – Vast has its AgentEngine which will allow customers to deploy and manage AI agents. Huawei has developed its own data lake software and aims at a full-stack approach to AI data storage and pipelining for AI workloads. Its Data Management Engine (DME) is core to this and provides a central management interface to Huawei storage, third-party storage, switches, and hosts using APIs. Functionality in DME include Huawei’s data warehouse, a vector database, data catalogue, data lineage, version management and access control.