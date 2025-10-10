IT Sustainability Think Tank: Don’t believe Big Tech’s green IT hype

When I first started in IT asset disposition more than two decades ago, sustainability barely registered in boardroom discussions. Regulations such as the WEEE Directive in 2005 were among the first to bring environmental responsibility into the IT industry.

Fast forward to today and the picture could not be more different. Almost every supplier now presents themselves as “green”. That progress is welcome – but it has also created confusion, noise, and, in many cases, outright greenwashing.

Studies suggest that as many as 90% of technology firms engage in some form of exaggerated environmental marketing. For IT directors tasked with reducing emissions and reporting on ESG performance, separating fact from fiction has become a critical leadership skill.

Spotting the red flags The signs of greenwashing are often easy to spot once you know where to look. Suppliers that rely on vague promises - “eco-friendly” or “green by design” - without supporting data should raise concern. So should carbon-neutral badges built on offsets rather than real reductions. Selective reporting is another red flag: celebrating progress in one product line or geography while ignoring the larger footprint. Net-zero pledges with no short-term milestones are equally problematic. And in IT asset disposal, I’ve seen providers promote hard drive shredding as sustainable, ignoring the embodied carbon wasted in destroyed assets. Others claim “zero landfill” while quietly exporting residual waste overseas. These are all examples where the marketing outpaces measurable impact.

Asking for the right evidence The best way to cut through the hype is to demand verifiable evidence. Genuine suppliers will align with recognised standards – and IT directors should know which ones matter. For carbon data, look for near-term and net-zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), with greenhouse gas inventories prepared under the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol. The highest bar is third-party assurance to ISO 14064-3, which tests the reliability of reported data. Energy claims deserve the same scrutiny. A promise of “100% renewable power” should be backed by long-term power purchase agreements, not just annual certificates. When it comes to hardware, credible indicators include lifecycle assessments under ISO 14040/44, Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), and independent certifications such as EPEAT or TCO Certified, which measure repairability, recyclability, and material use. And for ITAD specifically, do not settle for generic recycling statements. Credible partners will provide item-level certificates of reuse, refurbishment, or destruction - giving you the audit trail regulators expect.

Independent verification is critical In sustainability reporting, the highest bar is independent verification. Assurance reports carried out under ISO 14064-3, for example, are designed to test the reliability of carbon data and will state whether the auditor’s opinion is “limited” or “reasonable.” IT directors should ask who performed the assurance, what data was covered, and how wide the scope was. While relatively few ITAD providers currently go this far, these frameworks are a useful benchmark for separating genuine commitment from marketing claims. For organisations with international operations, directors may also look at broader frameworks. Standards such as e-Stewards and R2v3 are widely used in North America, while EcoVadis ratings, CDP disclosures, and TCFD alignment provide consistency across global supply chains.

Building internal competency Even the strongest frameworks will not help if the buying organisation lacks the capability to interrogate them. Procurement and legal teams should receive training on the Green Claims Code and on how to interpret assurance statements. Major supplier claims should be reviewed by cross-functional panels that include IT, finance, and sustainability leads. Directors should also consider building a simple scoring rubric for evaluating bids, contracting for transparency with audit rights and penalties for misrepresentation, and piloting vendor promises on smaller projects before committing to long-term deals. Above all, investing in carbon data capability inside the organisation enables IT leaders to benchmark supplier performance year on year, rather than taking claims at face value.