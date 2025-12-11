IT Sustainability Think Tank: Why 2025 was a turning point for greening up enterprise IT

As 2025 draws to a close, I find myself reflecting on how dramatically the conversation around IT sustainability has shifted in the past 12 months. This has been a year of transition - not because enterprises have suddenly become experts in sustainable IT, but because they’ve finally stopped treating it as a peripheral topic.

For the first time in my career, sustainability is no longer the “add-on” to IT strategy - it’s now a structural pillar shaping procurement, infrastructure planning, lifecycle decisions and long-term transformation roadmaps.

And yet, as with most areas undergoing rapid change, progress has been uneven. We’ve seen encouraging steps forward from some organisations, stagnation in others, and ongoing confusion about what meaningful, measurable IT sustainability actually requires.

With that in mind, here’s what I’ve observed about how the conversation around IT sustainability has evolved in 2025.

1. Sustainability finally became a CIO-level accountability For years, sustainability lived primarily within environmental or corporate responsibility teams. But in 2025, CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and even CFOs became direct participants in the sustainability conversation. IT estates - datacentres, devices, cloud workloads, servers, networks, storage and the entire end-to-end lifecycle - are now recognised as major contributors to emissions, waste and resource consumption. Boards started asking different questions. Instead of, “Do we have a sustainability plan?”, they started asking “How is our IT estate affecting our net-zero trajectory?” That reframing has shifted accountability upwards and forced leaders to confront inefficiencies and assumptions that had been ignored for a decade.

2. A move away from headline claims toward measurable outcomes In previous years, sustainability conversations were driven by ambition rather than evidence. This year, enterprises began basing decisions on: measurable energy reductions

documented lifecycle emissions

transparent reporting

accredited frameworks

supply chain scrutiny

hardware circularity metrics

real, auditable data Leaders are now interrogating suppliers more closely, asking for lifecycle assessments, reuse rates, repairability, carbon impacts and chain-of-custody evidence - rather than accepting broad claims.

3. Recognition that sustainability and risk management are inseparable Sustainability has moved firmly into the risk management domain. Poorly managed hardware disposal, opaque supply chains, excessive cloud sprawl and non-compliant data destruction now all sit under wider governance and audit scrutiny. The conversation is becoming more pragmatic and grounded, linking sustainability objectives with risk mitigation, operational efficiency and financial resilience.

Where the IT industry saw genuine progress in 2025

1. A measurable rise in circular IT practices This year, more organisations committed to: reuse instead of default recycling

refurbishment and redeployment

value recovery models

extending device lifespans

lifecycle-focused planning Circularity is becoming operational rather than theoretical. Public sector bodies, financial institutions and mid-sized enterprises have all shown stronger discipline in managing hardware responsibly while extracting maximum value.

2. Stronger demand for independently verified sustainability reporting Organisations are becoming sceptical of unverified ESG claims. Instead, they’re seeking partners who can provide: accredited ITAD processes

ISO-certified environmental and security management

transparent audit trails

independently validated reporting This has raised expectations across the entire industry - a welcome development.

3. A renewed focus on efficiency over expansion Rather than defaulting to new infrastructure, enterprises focused more on optimising what they already had. We saw: consolidation of on-premise hardware

rationalisation of cloud environments

reduced duplication of data

decommissioning of underused servers

optimised storage architectures These measures delivered both sustainability gains and significant cost benefits - a key motivator in a financially cautious year.

Where gaps still remain

1. Lack of unified standards across regions and suppliers Sustainability progress remains fragmented because organisations still face: inconsistent reporting metrics

varying levels of supplier maturity

unclear end-of-life requirements

uneven data quality

regional regulatory differences Without greater standardisation, enterprises are left to interpret sustainability for themselves - often incorrectly.

2. The misconception that cloud equals sustainability Many organisations still assume cloud migration is a sustainability strategy. In reality, cloud environments can be just as inefficient if poorly governed. Cloud sprawl, unused instances and oversized workloads continue to drive both emissions and cost.

3. Hardware disposal remains a major blind spot IT asset disposal remains dangerously under-managed. Many organisations still: rely on non-accredited recyclers

fail to track serial numbers

lack evidence of certified data destruction

treat disposal as an afterthought

choose partners solely on cost This exposes businesses to compliance failures, environmental harm and significant governance risk.