IT Sustainability Think Tank: How not to fall for Big Tech’s false green claims

When there is a flood of claims from technology suppliers and service providers, such as ‘net zero,’ ‘planet‑positive,’ and ‘100% renewable,’ how do you separate real progress from polished spin?

Regulators have repeatedly shown how widespread the problem is. In a 2021 EU screening of websites, authorities had reason to believe the statements were exaggerated, false, or deceptive in 42% of them and companies failed to provide easily assessable evidence in over half of them.

Meanwhile, even as the ambitious Green Claims Directive has stalled, new rules already ban vague environmental terms and offset‑based ‘climate neutral’ marketing unless proven and verified.

Forrester predicts that 2026 will be a watershed moment for environmental sustainability, marking a clear divide between performative sustainability and authentic, integrated climate action. Use the playbook below to pressure‑test supplier marketing and avoid becoming complicit in greenwashing.

Spot red flags in sustainability marketing Looking for red flags in marketing is an absolute first step and a de facto exercise every IT leader must do with their suppliers and partners. Review the sustainability reports of your big tech partners and look for: Broad, unsubstantiated language. Claims such as ‘eco‑friendly,’ ‘green,’ or ‘climate neutral’ without clear methods, scope, and evidence are classic warning signs and increasingly under scrutiny by regulatory bodies.

Vague metrics. If a provider cites vague metrics like "efficiency" without disclosing absolute numbers for at least Scope 1 and 2 emissions, it's a cue to dig deeper.

'100% renewable' by certificate alone and overreliance on offsets. Such claims without clear mitigation efforts often indicate weak decarbonisation strategies. Offsets have a role, especially for hard-to-abate emissions, but transparency and credible action remain essential. Understand the different types of offsets and credits and ensure you seek transparency on mitigation efforts.

Verify claims and benchmark against standards Verification against standards ensures an organisation is measuring the right metrics. Once you have reviewed a tech partner for red flags, dig in and: Ask for an auditable greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory. Request inventories prepared to ISO standards, such as ISO 14064-1 and the GHG Protocol, including Scope 1, 2, and material Scope 3 categories with methods and emission factors disclosed. Check if there is provided third-party validation.

Check if there is provided third-party validation. Validate product ‑ level claims. Seek to understand more about Life Cycle Assessments and PCF calculation methodologies. The product carbon footprints standard ISO 14067 can be a great place to start to understand methodologies.

Demand standardised datacentre KPIs. For cloud and colocation suppliers, request Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) reported per standards such as ISO/IEC 30134 overview and ISO WUE standard.