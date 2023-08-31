Home Office and MoD seeking new facial-recognition tech

The UK government’s Defence and Security Accelerator (Dasa) has launched a “market exploration” of facial-recognition technologies to identify mature capabilities that can be deployed by the Home Office for “policing and security purposes” within the next 18 months.

Part of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Dasa regularly conducts market exploration exercises to determine which technologies already exist, which are currently in development, and which need further investment.

Run on behalf of the Home Office, Dasa’s latest market exploration into facial-recognition technologies will not provide funding or support to suppliers, and is instead designed to gain a better understanding of current technologies that could enhance the facial-recognition capabilities of policing and security bodies in the UK.

The market exploration document noted facial recognition is “an increasingly important capability for law enforcement and the Home Office”, and that it provides “significant opportunities” to improve public safety.

In increasing it’s use of facial-recognition technologies – which fall into three broad categories of live, retrospective and operator-initiated (meaning an officer decides to take a photo and run it through facial-recognition software) – the Home Office has said it is committed to ensuring the technology is explainable, accountable, effective, ethical and good value for money.

“The minister of state for crime, policing and fire and I strongly support the development and implementation of facial-recognition technology within the law enforcement sector and are encouraged by its potential,” said Paul Taylor, the national policing chief scientific adviser, who added that “industry is pivotal to realisation” of advanced capabilities that can enhance public safety while respecting individual rights and privacy.

“It is essential to acknowledge the concerns surrounding FR technology, particularly those relating to privacy and potential biases. However, responsible development and implementation of FR systems can address these concerns effectively. By establishing robust governance frameworks, implementing strict data protection protocols, and ensuring transparency and accountability, we can strike the right balance between public safety and individual privacy rights.

“To maximise the technological benefits and minimise the risks associated with FR, it is crucial that we support and encourage industry to continue developing capabilities which can be deployed effectively and ethically.”

As part of the market exploration, Dasa and the Home Office will also look for technologies that support algorithmic development, integration and analytics capabilities.

However, they noted that the technologies being investigated will be limited to facial recognition, and that there will be no exploration of other biometric technologies like iris and gait detection, behavioural analytics or age estimation.

“By completing the Capability Submission Form, neither DASA, the Home Office nor yourselves are committing to anything, but your submissions will be compiled by DASA and provided to policing and Home Office partners for their due consideration. Your submission will also help us to identify your interests in this area,” they said, adding the deadline for submissions will be 12 October 2023.