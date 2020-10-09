Morrisons and Pret join UK retail’s growing subscription economy

Morrisons, the UK’s fourth largest grocer, has joined the subscription movement sweeping across retail by launching a new weekly, fortnightly and monthly food box service.

The move is an extension of the supermarket chain’s food box channel which launched in March as the Covid-19 crisis took hold.

The supermarket said offering the subscription service and box in general will help those most in need during the pandemic, along with those sheltering at home or who would rather not visit a store. But it also taps into an increasingly popular consumer trend.

Research from Barclaycard, published in August, showed the UK’s growing subscription economy is worth £323m annually. It found 65% of UK homes are signed up to regular subscription services, with an average of seven contracts per household – and they range from entertainment platforms such as Netflix to snacks and treats like Graze.

Some 22% of UK retailers developed a subscription service or product during lockdown, and 28% said they already offered these services. The survey questioned 400 senior decision makers in the retail industry.

In the case of Morrisons, a facility within its Wakefield campus has been set aside for the food boxes, utilising hundreds of staff to curate and pack the parcels, which are then distributed via its network of third-party logistics providers. Those signing up for subscriptions, as opposed to purchasing one-off boxes, receive a 5% discount.

David Potts, CEO of Morrisons, says the service is fundamentally about getting people “essentials” in the pandemic. “In the spring, these boxes were in high demand, but it remains to be seen if it repeats,” he says. “Box channel’s success, like anything in retail, is in the hands of consumers.”

Potts says that demand for essentials has ramped up in recent weeks, as the UK government retightened coronavirus restrictions across the British Isles.

He also suggests the food box channel serves another function, allowing Morrisons to curate items for special events. The model proved successful around VE Day in the summer, but boxes are also being prepared for festivals such as Diwali and Christmas.

Despite securing delivery partnership extensions with Amazon and Deliveroo in recent months, the Morrisons subscription service and food box channel is facilitated by its own staff, technology and distribution facilities.

“The idea of disparate channels being served by cloud-driven technology and our ordering system is not unfamiliar to us,” Potts says. “There will be efficiencies over time, but we need to see if the channel scales and if we can get the events right.”

Subscription surge Barclaycard’s retail research was published alongside separate consumer data that showed that, individually, Britons spend an average of £46 per month on subscriptions – equating to £552 per year. According to the study, consumer spending on digital and subscription services increased consistently throughout each month between January and July 2020, jumping by 39.4% year on year (YoY) in July. Some 82% of retailers felt the rise in popularity of subscriptions in the lockdown was because shoppers wanted safe and convenient ways to buy items. Dairy products conglomerate Müller’s subscription delivery service, Milk and More, reported at one point during the pandemic that it fulfilled 1.3 million orders a week, and sales tripled YoY. Giving further evidence that consumers are increasingly comfortable with subscriptions, Milk and More signed up more customers in the first eight months of 2020 than it did in the entirety of 2019. Some 85,000 new online customers arrived between January and the end of August, with 33,000 joining within a fortnight at the end of March/start of April. Since the Barclaycard research was published, lunch food chain Pret A Manger has also joined the subscription movement as part of some significant structural changes undertaken by the business in response to Covid-19 stemming its revenue. The YourPret Barista initiative entitles those who sign up to a maximum of five coffees or teas a day for a flat £20 a month fee. It auto-renews unless cancelled, and users must only take one hot drink at a time and wait at least 30 minutes between each redemption. It is designed to prompt recurring Pret visits and will provide the company with an extra customer marketing opportunity, as it shifts to a more digital model with fewer sandwich shops. The system is built with marketing technology company Eagle Eye Solutions’ AIR platform, and integrates with the retailer’s Oracle Micros Simphony point-of-sale system. When announcing the launch of the subscriptions service, Pret CEO Pano Christou called it “the first step in our plan to bring Pret to more people”. “We now have the building blocks to establish Pret as a multichannel, digitally led business, and YourPret Barista is the first big launch we’re able to deliver through our new technology platform,” he says, hinting at more innovation to come. Two other big players developing their own subscription models are Tesco, with its Clubcard Plus loyalty programme launch in 2019, and Hotel Chocolat. Direct-to-consumer platforms are cropping up regularly, including baby wipes subscription company Pura, which launched earlier in 2020 and operates with a mission to bring more environmentally friendly products to market.