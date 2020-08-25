CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to artificial intelligence in IT security
Artificial intelligence is keeping businesses ahead when it comes to fighting cyber crime. In this 14-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how IT security is automating its systems, the tools letting firms achieve more with less and the advantages of predictive security
Table Of Contents
- IT security’s battle with the hacking community is becoming more automated
- Why AI security tools should let IT security teams to achieve more with less
- How AI and machine learning allows firms to operate predictive security