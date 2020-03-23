Coronavirus: uncertainty for online retailers as some slump and others surge

Online retailers are reporting a very mixed picture about the impact the Covid-19 Coronavirus outbreak is having on e-commerce businesses.

While some are seeing increased demand, other are already struggling. N Brown PLC for example, which owns online-only clothing brands JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo, today announced a range of measures to deal with a 40% slump in sales last week caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

As a result N Brown, which employs more than 2,400 people in the UK, will immediately be taking a number of actions to reduce costs and preserve its cash.

This includes significantly reducing its marketing budget for the foreseeable future, stopping or deferring all non-essential capital expenditure, stopping stock purchases and working with Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to ensure all tax and national insurance payments are also deferred.

The organisation will also be completely freezing its recruitment while it reviews its organisational structure, as well as postponing its dividend payments indefinitely.

“In addition, the group is exploring all options in relation to the government and Bank of England support packages for business,” said the company’s trading update.

N Brown added that it is reaching the limit of its current funding arrangements so is now looking at additional loans and “exploring options in relation to maximising the value of its significant unlevered debtor book”.

The company said that while accurate guidance is impossible to give due to the rapidly changing nature of the situation, it is anticipating a material reduction in demand throughout the year.