Coronavirus: Grocers scrambling to update online and delivery propositions

Sainsbury’s CEO, Mike Coupe, is one of several UK supermarket bosses keeping in regular contact with consumers as the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis rolls on, updating shoppers with continual changes to the retailer’s proposition.

In Sainsbury’s stores, and those of some of its rivals, NHS staff, the elderly and the vulnerable have been given their own dedicated times for shopping to ensure they can find the products they need, but new online measures have also been introduced.

On 22 March, Coupe announced how Sainsbury’s is working to introduce priority online delivery slots for elderly, disabled and vulnerable customers, illustrating some core customer segmentation tactics using the data at the company’s disposal.

“We have been able to identify a number of customers as elderly and vulnerable based on the information they have given us previously,” Coupe wrote to shoppers.

“These details would include date of birth and if you have ever used our vulnerable customer helpline. For all of these customers, we will email you today with information on when slots will become available.”

Sainsbury’s has also written to some of its most loyal online shoppers, telling them that they – where possible – will be prioritised in terms of delivery slots. Online-only grocer Ocado announced earlier in March that it was prioritising its existing members, after an unprecedented spike in volumes caused a serious backlog of orders and online performance issues.

“We are also working as quickly as possible on an option for people to register themselves as disabled and vulnerable on their online shopping accounts,” Coupe added.

Supermarket sweep In recent weeks, grocers have seen a huge surge in customer numbers, as well as the volume of items requested. This was partly prompted by suggestions the UK was heading towards government-advised lockdown to help prevent the spread of the disease. Aside from showing society’s more negative traits, the panic buying in stores and unprecedented online order volumes illustrated the key role supermarkets play. And now prime minister Boris Johnson has ordered the closure of all non-essential retail stores, but has kept grocers and pharmacies open, their importance is highlighted further. Competition law has been tweaked to allow supermarkets to work together more closely, and to share data, depots and delivery should they find it useful in helping feed and supply the nation with essential produce. UK business secretary Alok Sharma said: “In these extraordinary and challenging times, it is important that we remove barriers to our supermarkets working together to serve customers, particularly those who are elderly, ill or vulnerable in all parts of the UK.” The major supermarkets in the UK have also pooled together in an attempt to ease shoppers’ concerns, saying that if everyone follows their normal purchasing behaviour, there will be enough supplies for everyone. Most supermarkets have introduced limits on how many of each product consumers can buy. “We would ask everyone to be considerate in the way they shop,” said an open letter published in the mainstream press, signed by Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Lidl, Tesco, Aldi, Waitrose, Marks & Spencer, Asda, Iceland, Morrisons, Ocado, and Costcutter. “We understand your concerns, but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others will be left without. There is enough for everyone if we all work together.” Susan Barratt, CEO of IGD, a grocery industry training and research body, says: “We will continue to bring industry and government together, doing everything in our power to support the right decisions being taken at the right time, to ensure that the food and consumer goods industry continues to provide for the British public.”

Digital and delivery demand In the prime minister’s address to the nation on 23 March, he suggested people should use home delivery wherever possible in an attempt to reduce people mixing and potentially spreading the virus. But how robust are UK supermarkets’ supply chains and delivery networks? Asda, Tesco, and Morrisons are among the supermarkets to announce significant recruitment drives in the midst of the pandemic, with Tesco looking to hire 20,000 temporary staff alone to help meet customer demand over the coming weeks. There has been a key focus by retailers on procuring new delivery drivers to get products into stores quicker, as well as to support the growing demand for home delivery. But with Ocado’s website taken offline for a period, customers of various grocers reporting online orders arriving with significant gaps, and delivery slots often only available weeks in advance, more infrastructure changes will be necessary to cope with what has been greater than Christmas demand but without the planning in place. Nick Lansley, an innovation consultant, and part of the team that took Tesco online in the mid-1990s, says: “Supermarkets are looking at grocery home shopping orders placed for future days and using the data to add to deliveries reaching the store for those days. This way they can increase capacity, and guarantee availability by keeping back products required for home delivery. “Supermarkets have created ‘essentials’ lists which are substituted no matter what the customer says, should the actual brand or size be unavailable. Milk, bread, nappies, pet food, toilet rolls, some medication such as paracetamol, some fresh produce, and a few others fall into this category. You may not get exactly what you ordered, but you will get these essentials.” Waitrose is leaning on its relationship with John Lewis, and many of the latter’s staff are being deployed to help its sister organisation. More than 2,000 John Lewis partners are now working in Waitrose shops to assist with the unprecedented demand for grocery items, but this could increase as the health crisis escalates. Wherever possible, John Lewis partners will also be redeployed to provide additional support to Waitrose online. “We are seeing a surging demand in Waitrose and online,” said John Lewis Partnership chairperson Sharon White, adding it could yet increase further, especially as the government gets more extreme in its messaging to ask people to stay at home. Asda is one of several retailers including text boxes on its online order pages, so consumers can clearly state whether they are self-isolating at home and how to deliver goods in the most hygienic manner.