Coronavirus: Contactless limit rises as retailers make point-of-sale changes

The spending limit for contactless card payments has increased from £30 to £45 this week, with the continuing Covid-19 coronavirus crisis accelerating a move that was already in the planning.

A national roll-out begins today (1 April) – with different retailers set to add the capability at speed in keeping with their ability to either make centrally controlled switches to software or if they are required to change hardware manually.

The decision to raise the contactless payment limit was taken after consultation between the retail sector and the finance and payments industry, involving trade bodies such as the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and UK Finance. It follows similar increases in several other European countries in March.

Despite some media reports suggesting the contrary, the World Health Organization has not advised consumers to avoid using cash in an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus. However, some retailers have requested customers visiting their shops to use cards when possible to reduce direct exchanges between staff and shoppers.

Stephen Jones, CEO of UK Finance, says: “The payments industry has been working closely with retailers to be able to increase the contactless payment limit to help customers with their shopping at this critical time for the country.

“This will give more people the choice to opt for the speed and convenience of purchasing goods using their contactless card, helping to cut queues at the checkout.”

With much of UK retail in lockdown following prime minister Boris Johnson’s call for people to stay at home, and his order for “non-essential” shops to close temporarily, the contactless limit increase will only affect some businesses for now.

It will immediately be most relevant to grocers, pharmacies, pet shops, hardware shops, post offices and petrol stations, which are among those that can stay open at this time.

In their messaging to customers in the last week, the supermarkets have highlighted the changes. Roger Burnley, Asda CEO, has said “use cashless payments wherever possible”, while Waitrose referenced it as part of a new five-point safety plan it wants customers to follow in-store.

Bérangère Michel, executive director for customer service at Waitrose’s parent group, the John Lewis Partnership, said: “Cashless and contactless payment will be encouraged as this will help reduce unnecessary contact. Partners [staff] will also help customers use our Quick Check self-service app.”

Use your own tech in-store The Waitrose Quick Check system for hand-held devices has actually been shut down during this period, with the retailer opting to focus its resources on new hygiene measures and shelf replenishment, rather than asking staff to keep scanners clean. However, the service, which enables Waitrose shoppers to scan and pack their items as they make their way through the store before paying for the checked goods at the point of sale (POS), is available to download as a mobile app. In different circumstances, Waitrose might have been using downtime of in-store devices to heavily market this “self-serve” technology, but there are seemingly other priorities. Mike Coupe, Sainsbury’s CEO, has been pushing his company’s equivalent service via his regular customer update emails, saying: “Many customers are now using our SmartShop app on their own devices when shopping in our stores. “This means you can scan your own shopping as you go round the store, put food and other essential items straight into your own bags and pay for your groceries at a special till before leaving. Which means less interaction with other customers and colleagues and less time queuing to pay.” Coupe also urged consumers to pay by card if they can, or to use self-scan tills if using cash.