Arkwright’s till, Tesco GetGo and retail tech’s non-linear innovation journey

“I’m terrified of that spring clip,” says errand boy Granville about the corner shop’s cash till just 10 minutes into the first episode of Roy Clarke’s BBC sitcom, Open All Hours.

In the opening show, which aired in February 1976 and set the scene for the decade-long corner shop-based comedy, Granville and his uncle – the shop’s proprietor, Arkwright – frequently tussle with the core retail technology of the time.

Granville’s fear of the spring and Arkwright’s continued attempts to use the till without causing himself an injury are central to the storyline throughout the four series, which star David Jason and the late Ronnie Barker as nephew and uncle respectively.

What would these two make of the frictionless store movement, which built more momentum in the UK last month when Tesco became the latest retailer to open a checkout-free shop?

The GetGo store allows customers to choose items and walk out without visiting a till – it would be difficult for staff to catch a hand on a spring clip there.

Checkout-free retail in its current guise allows customers to walk straight out with the items they want as a range of technologies track their movements and automatically charge their accounts. Put Arkwright in the modern world and he’d probably be following customers around the store, keeping a tally of their takings.

Morrisons, in Bradford, and Aldi, in Greenwich, have also opened checkout-free stores. Amazon, meanwhile, has six so-called frictionless stores operating under the Amazon Go fascia in the UK.

Timely technology Analyst group GlobalData says the move by Tesco to join the checkout-free brigade is well timed, as the pandemic increases the need for what it describes as “ambient commerce” – a catch-all term describing tech and artificial intelligence (AI)-supported retail. Jemima Walker, associate thematic analyst at GlobalData, says: “There is a real chance for success in the UK for checkout-free stores, as evidenced by the rapid adoption of self-checkout technology in recent years. Retailers that do not jump on the growing trend may find themselves falling behind, and Tesco has ensured it is not a party to this failure.” The trend is not UK-led, as retailers such as Alibaba and JD.com in Asia, and Amazon in the US were among the first movers in this space. “Leaders in food and grocery retail are already operating checkout-free stores globally, with the most action in the US and the Asia-Pacific region, and these openings are promoting a buzz on social media,” says Walker. GlobalData’s social media analytics platform shows 1,553 posts across Reddit and Twitter in the past year related to ambient commerce. “We’re seeing global adoption, and continued innovation, with advancements in checkout-free technology being implemented in the smallest to the largest of venues, from a festival pop-up shop to a shopping mall,” she says. Contact-free in a retail environment is also timely, considering the persistence of Covid-19 in society.

For customers on the go Retailers deploying this mobile-enabled, checkout-free tech have implemented it in the quest to reduce friction, speed up transactions and give customers the ability to combine the digital with the physical when shopping. Kevin Tindall, managing director for convenience at Tesco, says GetGo “offers a seamless checkout for customers on the go, helping them to save a bit more time”. It’s an extension of Tesco’s wider convenience offering, with the technology platform underpinning it supplied by Israel-based company Trigo. The new way to shop is far from perfect, of course, but several inefficiencies associated with traditional shopping wouldn’t arise in a checkout-free environment. Some of these scenarios come to light when watching Open All Hours. In the opening episode, viewers see customer Mr Bristow struggling to find change to pay for his goods much to Arkwright’s irritation, while at one stage the shopkeeper tricks another shopper, Mrs Blewitt, out of the right change. Such incidents couldn’t happen in the cashless, till-free Amazon Go or Tesco GetGo. Read more about retail technology Boots, Costa Coffee and the major grocers’ in-store technology focus is switching towards systems supporting sustainability goals.

Boots becomes member of the BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, as CIO Rich Corbridge accelerates drive for the ‘professionalisation of IT’. Frictionless stores are an extension of the self-checkouts popular across the grocery industry. Trade body the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) says 11% of UK convenience stores have some form of self-service in them, with that figure on the rise. Stores such as Tesco GetGo also represent a further iteration of mobile scan and go systems, which several retailers, such as Sainsbury’s and Waitrose, have implemented. Japanese lifestyle retailer Muji, too, offers its visitors the chance to checkout using their own mobile phones – they can conduct a transaction digitally and wave evidence of a receipt to staff on the way out. Tech company MishiPay underpins the service, which also allows users to access additional product and promotional information during the process. More than 60,000 shoppers have made transactions using MishiPay in Muji’s UK stores to date, according to the retailer, with managing director David Brice, saying: “Facilitating frictionless self-checkout has enabled us to create a new level of convenience for our shoppers. “Thanks to strong user adoption, our staff are now more free to advise customers and add real value to their Muji store visit.” With its technology implemented in multiple retailers across 14 countries, MishiPay reports a transaction every minute – although that is rising quickly, highlighting consumers’ willingness to use tech that reduces friction in a store environment.