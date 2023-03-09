Face tech – recognising the retail opportunity

There are few things in the retail industry that will generate more negative sentiment and attention from the media and privacy campaigners than the use of facial-recognition software in stores.

There are major opportunities to be potentially derived from artificial intelligence (AI)-powered facial recognition software, but could the retail industry miss out on many of these because of the technology’s negative and controversial reputation?

Fraser Sampson, biometrics and surveillance camera commissioner, recently delivered a major paper on dealing with this delicate balance to the home secretary, stating: “We are on the precipice of a technological revolution in the way we do things.”

This requires action, he argues: “We urgently need to wake up to the opportunities presented, and the threats posed, by the explosion of capability in AI-driven biometric surveillance. If we fail, we risk missing out on the potential benefits it can offer and exposing ourselves to the potential dangers it poses.”

He acknowledges that live facial-recognition (LFR) technology can be intrusive to privacy, but he also believes it can combat serious crime and abuse. Sampson has concerns that the fear of “blowback” from the media and other groups is a major deterrent to businesses considering investing in this area. This is not helped by the challengers to the technology often using old data that was generated when the technology was less advanced.

Simon Gordon, founder and chairman of Facewatch, is well aware of the challenges, having launched his facial recognition solution in 2018 when the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) became law in the UK. Facewatch is currently the only GDPR-compliant facial-recognition service in the country and is deployed by a wide variety of retailers including Budgens, Costcutter, Frasers Group, Eat 17, and Southern Co-op.

The solution involves cameras pointed towards the retailers’ doors and their video feedback processed onsite by Jetson Nano edge box devices. When a face is detected, it is sent to the cloud for biometric processing using AI technology and two algorithms that compares the image against a facial database (containing images of “subjects of interest” who might have stolen from that store before or from another store within a selected radius).

The facial image of a customer not on the database will be deleted immediately. If there is a match, then an alert is sent directly to the store. A final check involves the store staff verifying this match, which overall gives an accuracy of 99%. This might edge up further in the future as Facewatch is investigating cameras with the AI built into them, thereby removing the need for processing by an edge box in-store and, according to Gordon, “facial recognition will combine with gait analysis and other methods to improve accuracy”.

It always seemed that [shoplifters] were a step ahead of us, but now with Facewatch in the store, I feel I have the cards in my hand to fight them Emanuele Jardin, Eat 17

Gordon talks of the upsides for retailers from such a solution, which he says “protects data and manages it proportionately and fairly”, adding: “In reality, the only people who make a [negative] noise are the lobby groups. We’ve not had a single complaint from customers.”

There is certainly no complaint from Emanuele Jardin, store manager at Eat 17 in London’s Hackney, who says: “We can see a big difference – no big shoplifters any more. They think, ‘We can’t go there anymore because it’s not worth it’, because they’ll get caught every time. It always seemed that they were a step ahead of us, but now with Facewatch in the store, I feel I have the cards in my hand to fight them.”

For most retailers, Gordon says the solution is about preventing a crime, which then stops any potential conflict in-store. “The primary role of the technology is to make the store safe and it saves money [from reduced theft levels]. It makes the store safer for customers and the staff feel safer too,” he says.

Creating a safe environment is the primary reason Southern Co-op implemented the technology and, according to Gordon, they have defended using it in selected stores that have the worst reputations with higher levels of theft and abusive behaviour to its shop-floor employees.

“[The Co-op] have gone through the barrage and once it’s over then there will be no more bad publicity,” adds Gordon.