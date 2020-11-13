Covid-19: How retailers are using technology to respond to changing shopping habits

Stay at Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives, Eat Out to Help Out, Stay Alert, Control the Virus, Rule of Six, Local Lockdown, Tier 1, 2 or 3, Circuit Breaker.

The mixed messages throughout the entire pandemic provides enough content for Twitter anecdotes and shareable memes to last us a lifetime. But this dance of the Hokey Cokey is having a detrimental effect on consumers.

Whether it’s affecting their confidence to spend as we face an uncertain economic future, living in areas under increased lockdown measures, or just simply planning to stay at home to ride out the storm, shopper’s habits have changed – potentially forever.

Retail was already in the midst of significant change following a lack of footfall before the pandemic struck, with the phrase “the death of the high street” being regularly used to describe towns with shuttered stores up and down country.

But the industry’s suffering went from bad to worse when the government enforced the closure of non-essential stores during the height of lockdown earlier this year.

While essential stores, including grocers and DIY shops, are capitalising on heightened consumer demand, the majority of retailers – especially fashion – struggled, with a number of brands already falling into administration.

“As your lifestyle changes due to Covid-19, so do your needs and wishes. In consequence, some categories have faired well and others have not,” says shopper insight expert, Iona Carter, founder of Tracer Insight Consultancy, pointing to the exponential increase in demand for electronics and outdoor clothing, camping gear and fire pits during lockdown.

And while non-essential stores are now allowed to trade again, people aren’t rushing to go back to their old ways of shopping when they realise they can buy the majority of their goods online.

Technology to save the day Retailers are already acting on these changing consumer habits and are either adapting their business models or implementing technology to help customers feel more at ease when shopping and to encourage shoppers back into store. “Touchless is, of course, a big thing,” says Carter, who points to Lush’s ‘Lush Lens’ app, which allows shoppers to scan products in store to for further information and to know the price without having to pick up the item. A similar example is Coca-Cola’s touchless vending machine which uses QR codes to allow customers to ‘mobile pour’ themselves a drink. Andy Halliwell, senior director and retail analyst at consultancy firm Publicis Sapient, agrees that safety has been a key driver of new technology implementations over the past six months. Problem area Queuing has been one problem area retailers have been looking to solve, with technology solutions to manage customer numbers being used by the likes of Pandora. Meanwhile, ways to alleviate the burden of queueing for shoppers altogether – such as appointment booking solutions – is currently being consider by Ikea. “There’s a lot of ‘hygiene anxiety’ and retailers are looking to solve basic problems: how do you help consumers get in and out as quick as possible?” says Halliwell. “But retailers also want to make shopping feel like a great experience, they’re thinking, ‘How do we make them happy that they came and shopped with us and had a good experience, and not just a safe experience?’” Halliwell says that his retail clients are trying to figure out how to “bring the online shopping experience to the high street”, adding that while the industry has been talking about the “omnichannel shopping experience” for many years, the number of retailers that have the necessary technology to create a seamless customer experience from online to in-store is surprisingly low. Since lockdown, Halliwell says he’s seen retailers call out for endless aisle, as well as click and collect, solutions to ensure retailers can engage shoppers however they wish to shop with them. Halliwell adds that one retailer is in the early stages of bringing a customer’s online shopping list to life by ensuring that the clothes on their wish list were waiting for the customer in the changing room in the correct size when they choose to visit the store.

Engaging online shoppers But some customers are still not going to be comfortable visiting a store. Many customers now find online shopping simply more convenient, and many will face barriers to in-store shopping as they are put into further lockdowns in attempts to curb infection rates across the country. Whatever the reason, e-commerce is seeing a boom. In April, May and June, online sales grew by more than 100%, dipping slightly to 81% growth in July and 72% in August, according to the BDO High Street Sales Tracker. In addition, 42% of consumers surveyed during lockdown said they would shop online more frequently when restrictions ended, according to ChannelAdvisor and Dynata. Specifically in fashion, high-street sales have plummeted and we’ve already waved goodbye to the likes of Oasis when administrators failed to find a buyer in April. But online fashion players have pivoted to new consumer trends, with Asos’s tactic of quickly switching from party dresses to athleisure helping the e-tailer achieve a pre-tax profit increase of 329%. With Christmas around the corner, retailers will be hoping to drive as many sales as possible during the so-called ‘golden quarter’, Halliwell says any technology that helps “drive confidence in the purchases consumers are making online” should be a priority for retailers. He points to technologies that allow shoppers to virtually try on clothes from the comfort of their homes, including a solution from Israeli start-up Zeekit which is currently being trialled by Asos in a bid to reduce its returns rates. “There’s a variety of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies which can scan pictures of you so it can map the clothes onto you, allowing you to see what they would look like,” says Halliwell. Retailers are not just offering this technology to help consumers imagine themselves in the clothes, but it also helps the retailer create digital photoshoots by virtually dressing the models to get around social distancing restrictions and remove studio costs. Halliwell explains that this technology has to make the virtual image look realistic, which has been difficult in the past. Before offering its services to retailers, Zeekit worked on top-secret military-grade landscape mapping projects, and has now found a different way of using the technology.