January 2021

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to next-generation retail technology

Customers’ shopping habits were changing long before the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the e-commerce boom. In this 18-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at the tech innovations retailers are using to adapt and better serve customers.

Table Of Contents

  • How retailers are using tech to survive: With customer behaviour shifting – even before the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the online shopping boom – we look at the technology retailers are using to keep stores relevant.
  • Lush’s journey to digital excellence: Retailers are increasingly focused on using technology to better serve customers, but for ethical cosmetics brand Lush, tech has always been part of the picture.
  • Retail getting a tech reboot: We look at some technology innovations that may be heading for the high street.

