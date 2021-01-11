A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to next-generation retail technology

CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
Customers’ shopping habits were changing long before the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the e-commerce boom. In this 18-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at the tech innovations retailers are using to adapt and better serve customers.
Table Of Contents
- How retailers are using tech to survive: With customer behaviour shifting – even before the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the online shopping boom – we look at the technology retailers are using to keep stores relevant.
- Lush’s journey to digital excellence: Retailers are increasingly focused on using technology to better serve customers, but for ethical cosmetics brand Lush, tech has always been part of the picture.
- Retail getting a tech reboot: We look at some technology innovations that may be heading for the high street.
