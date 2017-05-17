Samsung Pay finally hits the UK

Samsung has finally launched its mobile payment service in the UK – and has ground to make up on its more established competitors.

The payments app, which is competing with Apple Pay and Google’s Android Pay, was first launched in South Korea in August 2015 and in the US in September 2015. Its UK launch had been expected last year, but never materialised.

Download this free guide 94.4% of cloud apps are not secure enough for enterprises Access this e-guide with 6 key articles on cloud security and learn how to protect your organisation and its data on the cloud. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

Apple Pay launched in the UK in July 2015 and Google’s Android Pay was made available in the country in March last year.

Samsung has yet to make a statement about the app’s availability, but Spanish bank Santander said its customers in the UK with Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S7, S7 Edge and the S8 and S8+ can now use the app. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will feature an iris scanner for authentication.

Matt Hall, director of banking at Santander UK, said: “The new Samsung Pay service complements the existing mobile payment solutions we offer our customers and is an excellent next step on the journey to make everyday payments easier.”

Samsung Pay was used 100 million times to make payments in its first 12 months of availability in South Korea, the US, Singapore, China, Spain, Australia and Brazil.

Meanwhile, Apple said more than one million credit cards were registered in the US in the first three days of availability of Apple Pay, and in the first month of availability, it was responsible for 1% of digital payments in the US.