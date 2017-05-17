TechTarget

Samsung Pay finally hits the UK


Karl Flinders
Emea Content Editor, Computer Weekly

Mobile payments app available in the UK nearly two years after its launch

Samsung has finally launched its mobile payment service in the UK – and has ground to make up on its more established competitors.

The payments app, which is competing with Apple Pay and Google’s Android Pay, was first launched in South Korea in August 2015 and in the US in September 2015. Its UK launch had been expected last year, but never materialised.

Apple Pay launched in the UK in July 2015 and Google’s Android Pay was made available in the country in March last year.

Samsung has yet to make a statement about the app’s availability, but Spanish bank Santander said its customers in the UK with Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S7, S7 Edge and the S8 and S8+ can now use the app. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will feature an iris scanner for authentication.

Matt Hall, director of banking at Santander UK, said: “The new Samsung Pay service complements the existing mobile payment solutions we offer our customers and is an excellent next step on the journey to make everyday payments easier.”

Samsung Pay was used 100 million times to make payments in its first 12 months of availability in South Korea, the US, Singapore, China, Spain, Australia and Brazil.

Meanwhile, Apple said more than one million credit cards were registered in the US in the first three days of availability of Apple Pay, and in the first month of availability, it was responsible for 1% of digital payments in the US.

