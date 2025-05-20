CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Tackling the UK’s cyber threats
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we report from the National Cyber Security Centre’s annual update on the state of UK security and examine the emerging threats. The chief data officer of Standard Chartered bank discusses preparing for artificial intelligence. We also look at the networking implications of GPU-based AI datacentres. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
UK critical systems at risk from ‘digital divide’ created by AI threats
GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre warns that a growing ‘digital divide’ between organisations that can keep pace with AI-enabled threats and those that cannot is set to heighten the UK's overall cyber risk
UK at risk of Russian cyber and physical attacks as Ukraine seeks peace deal
UK cyber security chief warns of ‘direct connection’ between Russian cyber attacks and physical threats to the UK
Standard Chartered grounds AI ambitions in data governance
The bank’s group chief data officer, Mohammed Rahim, outlines how the bank is modernising its data infrastructure and governance practices to support its AI initiatives