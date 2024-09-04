Gartner: Embracing sustainable IT infrastructure

While the ecological benefits of sustainable datacentres and cloud services are well-documented, their potential to drive significant business advantages is often overlooked. For infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders, integrating sustainability into their IT strategies is not just about reducing carbon footprints, it’s a powerful avenue for unlocking cost efficiencies, spurring innovation, and enhancing organisational resilience.

In today’s volatile economic environment, where energy costs fluctuate wildly and supply chains face unprecedented disruptions, the importance of a sustainable IT infrastructure is more pronounced than ever. Gartner surveys show that 80% of CIOs are now involved in their company’s sustainability strategies, with responsibilities increasingly cascading down to I&O leaders. Yet, the focus often remains on the environmental aspects, neglecting the broader business benefits that sustainable IT can deliver.

Cost savings and resource efficiency One of the most immediate and tangible benefits of sustainable IT infrastructure lies in cost savings through better resource management and efficiency. The mantra should be straightforward: maximise value and minimise waste. By extending the life span of servers and network devices, organisations can defer the purchase of new equipment, potentially saving up to 40% on associated costs. This approach not only reduces e-waste and the environmental impact of manufacturing and shipping but also directly benefits the bottom line. Optimising server utilisation and storage capacity is another key strategy. Many organisations currently underutilise their data centre infrastructure, with server utilisation rates often below 50%. By leveraging performance analytics tools and automation platforms, there will be significant increases in these utilisation rates, deferring the need for additional hardware purchases and reducing energy consumption. Such optimisation efforts can lead to savings of up to 60%, making sustainable IT not just an ethical choice, but a financially sound one. Sustainable IT practices extend beyond hardware management. For example, adjusting data centre temperatures within recommended guidelines can lead to energy savings of up to 10%, while the adoption of alternative energy sources like solar or wind can offer long-term insulation against volatile energy prices. These strategies underscore a crucial point: sustainability and cost-efficiency are not mutually exclusive. On the contrary, they can be mutually reinforcing when approached strategically.

Driving innovation and digital maturity Beyond cost savings, sustainable IT infrastructure offers a fertile ground for innovation and digital transformation. As companies increasingly prioritise sustainability, they unlock new opportunities for differentiation and growth. According to Gartner’s 2022 Sustainability Survey, 42% of respondents view their sustainability strategy as a driver for innovation and new business models. This is particularly true for I&O leaders who can leverage sustainable technologies to accelerate their organisation’s digital maturity. Technologies like liquid or immersion cooling, composable infrastructure, and open telemetry platforms are not just about improving energy efficiency but also enabling more agile, scalable, and resilient IT environments. For instance, open telemetry can provide deep insights into energy usage patterns, allowing for more informed decisions that optimise both performance and sustainability. Similarly, composable infrastructure allows for more efficient resource utilisation, paving the way for innovative applications and services that can drive business growth. In many cases, sustainability mandates serve as a catalyst for broader digital transformation initiatives. By adopting sustainable technologies, you are not only improving their environmental impact but also positioning themselves at the forefront of technological innovation. This dual focus on sustainability and digital maturity can give companies a competitive edge in a market that increasingly values both.