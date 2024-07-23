Podcast: Sustainable data storage and how to achieve it

In this podcast, we look at sustainable storage with Grant Caley, UK and Ireland solutions director at NetApp.

Caley talks about what’s driving the need for sustainable storage, which includes the power and cooling draw of storage in the datacentre and the potential energy wasted in retaining infrequently accessed data less than optimally.

Caley also talks about how suppliers are making storage more energy efficient, including via denser media such as quad-level cell (QLC) flash, more energy-efficient components, and techniques such as data reduction.

Finally, Caley, talks about the benefits sustainable storage can bring to the business, not least of which is cost.

What is driving the need for sustainable storage? At the high level, it's really about people, profit or planet, because of sustainability. Customers mostly have a green agenda, and they're trying to deliver on that. And the planet needs to have more sustainability in general. But why storage in particular? There have been a couple of surveys. Seagate did one that analysed data stored across various storage devices, and they saw that 68% of that data isn't used at all once it's created. So, we're storing a whole load of data that we don't have to, and the consequence of that from a storage perspective is we're generating power and cooling requirements, and we're also paying for that storage. So, there's a lot of focus on, if we are going to store the data, how do we make that more sustainable through the storage platforms we deploy?

How are storage array makers making storage more energy efficient? There are various things. When you look at a storage array, it’s not just about the hardware. It’s about the hardware that provides the data storage, but it’s also about the software that sits around it. And then it’s about what you do with the data you put on there. So, at the base level, from a hardware perspective, storage arrays nowadays, we ship titanium power supplies with our storage. So, you’re getting the most efficient power supply units for hosting that storage. And that’s just about delivering the best hardware, the most sustainable hardware you can. But you still have to store the data. And the next wave we’ve seen is around the use of things like capacity [QLC] flash. That type of technology makes a massive difference in terms of the sustainability of the storage array because you can get much better density, often 10:1 density compared to spinning disk arrays, for example. That density means you’re able to store more data, but consequently, you have less power requirements, less cooling requirements. You take up less floor space as well. So, the whole kind of environment that you can deliver from a storage array perspective can make it much more efficient from a hardware perspective. When you look at the software the storage arrays provide to manage that data, the first thing they can deliver is storage efficiencies. It’s not unusual nowadays to see an average of 4:1 to 5:1 efficiencies in terms of the amount of physical tin to the data you’re storing. Those efficiencies drive less power and cooling because you need less tin to host the data. But then, when you actually host the data, there are other options you can bring in from the storage array perspective to make that even more efficient. For example, if you look at where the data is hosted, maybe the cloud is a greener option because of their better PUE [power usage effectiveness] datacentre ratings. If you can leverage data tiering to tier from the storage array and leverage the cloud as part of the overall data mesh or strategy, then you can leverage the greener cloud capabilities to store your data. The final piece is if the storage array itself can bring data optimisation technology. So not just storing the data more efficiently, but actually analysing what the data is and then giving the customer guidance on how they could reduce the amount of data they’re storing – for example, duplicate data, stale data, data that’s not been accessed for a while. If your storage array can give you that kind of insight, you can actually start to delete data, which is something we’ve never done before, and achieve optimisations that way as well, ultimately all driving better energy efficiency.