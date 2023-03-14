QLC edges into mainstream, but what are its advantages?

With the recent launches and enhancements to product lines from NetApp and Pure Storage, QLC flash storage has pushed itself further into the spotlight.

QLC is quad-level cell flash storage, and allows for much higher capacity and density in solid-state drives (SSDs).

In this article, we’ll define QLC flash, look at what what’s driving its adoption, and examine the use cases it is good for.

What is QLC flash? Flash technology has evolved from single-level cell (SLC) and multi-level cell (MLC) flash via triple-level cell (TLC) – all of which indicate the number of charges in a flash cell – to quad-level cell (QLC) flash storage. QLC means it stores four bits per cell and provides 16 possible binary states, which is how it boosts capacity over previous generations. But with each new generation of storage, there is an element of “how long can you hang onto the rising balloon?”. In other words, with all those voltage levels packed into increasingly smaller volumes of silicon, there is scope for more wear and more things to go wrong, which can lead to data corruption, for example. Storage array makers handle this by building efficiencies into software to even out the use of cells – for example, wear levelling. Also, QLC flash is aimed at use cases that are not likely to be subject to massive volumes of inpute/output (I/O) cycles.

QLC flash use cases The top-line takeaway about QLC is that it is not well-suited to high I/O situations, so you wouldn’t use it for transactional databases. It is suited as a storage solution for data that is less frequently accessed, that emphasises reads rather than writes, and with a strong bias towards sequential I/O rather than random. But being solid state rather than spinning disk means QLC provides much more rapid access than hard disk drives (HDDs) can provide. Bringing that down to more concrete workload terms, that means secondary storage use cases, such as: Storage for analytics workloads where bulk datasets require quick access.

Storage of backups, where the bulk of data will unlikely be accessed but when it is needed it is needed quickly.

In particular, in case of ransomware attack a customer may need to restore a lot of data very quickly. But note that QLC-equipped array products can differ in terms of their I/O, with drives that contain more or less cache to provide products that offer drives that vary in terms of the access times they can deliver.

QLC flash cost A big attraction of QLC flash is that it allows for higher-density and lower-cost solid-state storage. Some suppliers and analysts have claimed the price per gigabyte (GB) of QLC is on the way to parity with hard disk drives. It’s difficult to find comprehensive publicly available drive pricing data, but diskprices.com tracks all those that Amazon sells, so it’s possible to crunch that data for SSDs of different types. At the time of writing, diskprices.com listed 216 new internal SSDs for sale on Amazon.com in capacities up to 8TB. Of these, nine were QLC, 30 were TLC and 159 were not identified, but we can assume most of those are MLC because it is the most prevalent form of flash type. And in fact, price per gigabyte from this source does accord with the density of storage offered by the NAND types offered: MLC 10 cents per gigabyte.

TLC 9.6 cents per gigabyte.

QLC 9.2 cents per gigabyte. By way of comparison with HDDs, 268 new internal 2.5in and 3.5in drives up to 8TB were listed by diskprices.com and these came out at: SAS HDD 5 cents per gigabyte.

SATA HDD 3.1 cents per gigabyte. The latter are listed as HDD, of which most are SATA-connected if you dig into the description. That’s a rough guide to raw cost per gigabyte, but doesn’t include total cost of ownership in storage arrays, which may bring down spend further over its lifetime. It also doesn’t account for some of the larger drives – commodity and proprietary – which can bring the price per gigabyte down also.