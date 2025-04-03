peach_fotolia - stock.adobe.com

Opinion

Unlocking business benefits with sustainable IT infrastructure

To fully unlock the value of sustainable IT, infrastructure and operations leaders must go beyond meeting expectations and prove the business value of their sustainability efforts

By
  • Autumn Stanish
Published: 03 Apr 2025

As regulatory pressure mounts and energy prices surge, organisations are being pushed to rethink their sustainability strategies and technology investments sooner rather than later.

An effective action I&O leaders can take to benefit both the environment and their budget is to defer purchasing new equipment, as well as better manage, optimise or redeploy existing assets.

With Gartner predicting 40% of existing AI datacentres will face operational constraints due to power availability by 2027, rethinking sustainability strategies is key. This challenge presents a golden opportunity for I&O leaders to lead the charge in innovation, new growth opportunities and the adoption of emerging technologies and business models.

Sustainable, long-lasting and efficient IT provides one of the most important benefits of all: business resilience.

Read more on Datacentre energy efficiency and green IT