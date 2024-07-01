Gartner flags missed opportunities for enterprises to make cost-effective green IT gains

Enterprises are missing out on some cost-effective, easy wins when it comes to delivering on sustainable IT goals, data from market watcher Gartner has suggested.

According to the findings of a survey of 200 senior leaders from across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, it appears that despite embarking on a number of sustainable IT projects, companies are sometimes overlooking the more cost-effective initiatives.

So much so, its data shows that some of the most cost-effective sustainable IT initiatives have less than a 30% adoption rate by organisations.

Kristin Moyer, distinguished vice-president analyst at Gartner, said its research shows that senior leaders are making solid progress on their sustainable IT initiatives, but their approaches and strategies could use some refining.

“The survey found that executive leaders have completed an average of nine sustainable IT initiatives in the categories of datacentres and cloud, digital workplace, data, and software,” said Moyer.

“However, sustainable IT adoption patterns show that executives might not always be implementing the most cost-effective initiatives.”

The research’s aim was to assess the actions and impacts of enterprises as they seek to reduce their IT greenhouse gas emissions, and the resulting 12-page report is geared towards helping senior leaders work out how to make the budget allocated to supporting such initiatives go further.