IT Sustainability Think Tank: How CIOs can navigate the green IT landscape

Regulations in place or pending require that all companies report their Scope 1-to-3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and to achieve that organisations can adopt an approach based on the following broad avenues: data collection, measurement standards and data analytics.

Data collection

How data is collected will depend on what hosting options are employed. Typically, enterprises have applications hosted in both on-premise datacentres and in hyperscale cloud facilities - and these environments have very different reporting demands.

In simple terms, reporting electricity consumption from datacentres requires only a sub-meter to distinguish server room consumption from that occurring in attached offices.

However, the installation of smart power distribution units will provide an understanding of emissions hotspots, which is vital in targeting emissions reduction activities.

Once this data is collected, it needs only a knowledge of the local power generation mix and any company-owned power purchase agreements to convert electricity consumption into carbon emissions. This can be facilitated by some datacentre infrastructure management (DCIM) systems that have these capabilities built in.

A measure of datacentre efficiency that is often used is Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), which is the ratio of power consumed by computing to total datacentre power consumption and is intended to emphasise the overheads of the air conditioning and other supporting systems.

It should be acknowledged and accepted that reducing consumption from computing alone will have a negative impact on the PUE, but that is not necessarily a bad thing.

Of course, dedicated datacentres require purchasing dedicated hardware. So the emissions from manufacturing that hardware need to be accounted for and – for that - you need to check the supplier’s specifications.

The hyperscale clouds, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google, all have Carbon Footprint Calculators that can paint a picture of the emissions generated by an enterprise's cloud footprint.

Indeed, Google go a step further by providing users with the capability to compare the energy mix on a region-by-region basis at all their locations. Using this can help organisations reduce their emissions simply by hosting in a greener grid.